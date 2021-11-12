GARLAND — Williams Stadium will go down as a memorable venue for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders.
A year after the Red Raiders used a late touchdown run by Bryson Donnell to pick up their first playoff win in 11 seasons, 20-14 over Garland Naaman Forest, the Red Raiders had late magic once again on Friday night.
Garland lined up for a game-winning 27-yard field goal, but a bad snap allowed the Red Raiders to make the stop and hold on for a 41-40 win over the previously unbeaten Owls.
Legacy took a 41-40 lead with 9:33 remaining on a 29-yard pass from Bruce Bruckner to Jamarion Miller.
Jordan Ford then picked off his third pass of the night to give the Red Raiders the ball back. Legacy was looking to add to the lead when Christian Cooper came up with an interception in the end zone with 7:11 to play.
The Red Raiders got a fourth-down stop with 4:13 remaining. Legacy had to punt the ball back with 2:46 on the clock, and Garland took over at its own 12. On fourth and 6, Cergio Perez completed a 21-yard pass to Jordan Hudson for the first down.
On fourth and 8 with less than a minute to play, Perez completed a pass to Ellis Rogers that was nearly deflected by Miller. Rogers then flipped it to Aaron King, who took it down to the Legacy 13-yard line.
The Red Raiders forced the Owls to a fourth down at the 5. After a delay of game, the Owls set up for the field goal, but they were unable to get the kick away.
Earlier in the game, on his sixth carry of the night, with just over nine minutes left in the second quarter, Miller fought off multiple defenders to power exactly 6 yards to the Garland 1-yard-line to move to 4,749 career rushing yards, breaking the program’s all-time rushing mark of 4,748 yards set by Tyrone Ross. Miller entered with 4,720 career rushing yards and finished with 128 yards on 12 carries.
On the next play, backfield mate Donnell scored on a 1-yard run to tie the score at 7 with 8:54 left in the first half.
Garland scored the only touchdown of the first quarter with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Perez to Ellis Rogers. It came one drive after Jordan Ford had picked Perez off in the end zone.
Garland got the ball right back after the touchdown as Chauncey Carter intercepted Bruckner.
The Owls took the lead with 6:56 left in the second quarter on a 5-yard pass from Perez to four-star SMU pledge Hudson. The Red Raiders quickly responded with 5:42 on the clock as Aaron Sears took the ball 38 yards for a touchdown to tie the score at 14.
The Red Raiders then stopped the Owls on fourth down at the Legacy 34-yard line. On the next play, Miller went 66 yards for a touchdown to give Legacy a 21-14 lead with 2:55 to play in the half.
Garland answered with a 70-yard scoring pass from Perez to Rogers to tie the score with 1:48 on the clock. On the ensuing kickoff, Donnell returned the kick 66 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
Ford picked off another pass in the end zone on the last play of the half.
Legacy (6-5) will face Cedar Hill in the area round.