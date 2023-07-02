NATION
28 injured, 2 dead in mass shooting
Gunfire erupted at a block party in Baltimore on Sunday leaving an extensive crime scene that marred the U.S. holiday weekend, police said. Three of the wounded were in critical condition. Page 2A
TEXAS
Report: Paxton probe adds real estate deals
The Texas House investigation into impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton has reportedly widened to include a series of property purchases he made as he faced a federal probe over allegations that he abused his office. Page 5A
