Padres 6, Rangers 3, 10 innings
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado hit a grand slam with one out in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Texas Rangers for the third straight game, 6-3 Wednesday night.
Machado's 11th career grand slam and sixth walkoff homer came off Rafael Montero (0-1), whose only out in the 10th came on pinch-hitter Greg Garcia's sacrifice.
Fernando Tatis Jr., who hit his MLB-leading 12th homer earlier, drew a walk off Montero to load the bases ahead of Machado, who hit his sixth homer of the season.
The Padres have hit grand slams in three straight games for the first time in club history.
Texas had gone ahead 3-2 in the top of the inning when Willie Calhoun's dribbler in front of the plate off Tim Hill (1-0) scored Nick Solak with two outs.
Catcher Austin Hedges couldn't get a grip on the ball and Solak scored. Calhoun was injured running out the single and was replaced by Scott Heineman.
Joey Gallo had tied the game at 2 with a homer off Matt Strahm leading off the ninth, his seventh. Gallo missed a grand slam by just a few feet to end the 10th.
The Padres beat the Rangers in Arlington on Monday and Tuesday.
Tatis hit a go-ahead shot off Lance Lynn with two outs in the third. Jurickson Profar homered for the second straight game against Texas, where he spent his first four full big league seasons, also off Lynn.
Lynn came in with an MLB-leading 1.11 ERA after a two-hit complete game at Colorado on Friday.
Astros 13, Rockies 6
DENVER (AP) — Kyle Tucker homered, hit two triples and drove in four runs, and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 13-6 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight win.
Carlos Correa homered among his three hits, and George Springer and Martin Maldonado also went deep for Houston. The Astros had a season-high 20 hits to back a strong outing from Framber Valdez (2-2).
Houston third baseman Alex Bregman left the game with a leg injury after doubling to right field to lead off the fourth inning. He started limping as he approached first, jogged to second base and immediately was removed from the game.
Abraham Toro came into run for Bregman and finished with two hits.
Valdez held the Rockies to a run and five hits through seven innings before faltering in the eighth. He left after allowing three runs, just one earned run, on seven hits in 7 2/3 innings.
Tucker followed Correa's homer in the fifth with a triple, had a two-run triple in the sixth, singled in the four-run seventh and finished his night with a two-run homer in the ninth.
Tucker's big game came on a night rookie Taylor Jones had his first two big-league hits. Taylor's singles in the fifth and sixth scored Tucker each time and chased Rockies starter Ryan Castellani (0-1).