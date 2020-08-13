Dietrich debuts as Rangers rally in 8th for 7-4 win over M's
ARLINGTON (AP) — Derek Dietrich talked a few hours before his Texas Rangers debut about just wanting to make some kind of impact for his new team.
The veteran infielder certainly did in a big comeback against the Seattle Mariners.
Dietrich reached base all four times, had a big stolen base and scored twice for the Rangers, who overcame an early four-run deficit for a 7-4 win Wednesday night, wrapping up a homestand when they won five of six games.
"That eighth inning, that was fun. I was pumped up," Dietrich said. "It felt good to feel that again. It's been a little bit."
A one-out single by Dietrich off hard-throwing Erik Swanson (0-1) got Texas' five-run eighth going before Elvis Andrus, mired in a 2-for-23 slump, doubled into the left field corner and pinch-hitter Todd Frazier was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Dietrich scored when No. 9 batter Jeff Mathis had a bloop single before Shin-Soo Choo's game-tying sacrifice fly. Frazier scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch by Taylor Williams, who had just entered. Willie Calhoun, already with an RBI hit an inning earlier, added a two-run single.
Dietrich had three hits and was hit by a pitch, becoming the first player since rookie Joey Gallo in June 2015 to reach base safely four times in his Texas debut.
Jonathan Hernandez (3-0), the fourth Texas pitcher, pitched a scoreless eighth before Rafael Montero's perfect ninth for his fourth save in as many chances.
Seattle scored all of its runs in the second off Jordan Lyles. Austin Nola led off by lining a 424-foot homer into Seattle's bullpen in left-center before Shed Long Jr. walked. Daniel Vogelbach then made it 3-0 when he pulled a 442-foot shot into the right field seats — well beyond the five rows of cardboard cutouts of fans. Kyle Lewis later added a sacrifice fly.
After getting his release from the Chicago Cubs last weekend, and 721 big league games the past seven seasons for Miami and Cincinnati, Dietrich joined the Rangers and initially signed a minor league deal so he could work out. He got added to the roster Tuesday, a day before starting in place of struggling second baseman Rougned Odor, hitting .116 this season with only two hits and 13 strikeouts his last 29 at-bats.
Dietrich was hit by a pitch with two outs in the sixth and stole second base before scoring on J.P. Crawford's throwing error when Andrus hit a grounder. Seattle's shortstop then made a spectacular inning-ending play, diving up the middle on another chopper and while still on the ground scooped the ball from his glove to second baseman Long for the forceout.
SHORT HOPS
The Rangers have gone four games without a home run for the first time since September 2015. It's been 157 plate appearances since Gallo homered on Saturday. ... Seattle made its only trip this season to the Rangers new ballpark.
UP NEXT
Mariners: After being the only American League team to play 20 games in 20 days to start the season, Seattle has a day off Thursday before opening a three-game series Friday in Houston.
Rangers: Open a three-game series Friday at Colorado, which won 2 of 3 at Texas to start the season.
---
Maldonado's 3-run shot leads Astros over Giants 5-1
HOUSTON (AP) — Martín Maldonado hit a three-run home run to back a strong start by Zack Greinke and help the Houston Astros to a 5-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.
The game was tied with no outs in the sixth when Carlos Correa, Kyle Tucker and Abraham Toro hit consecutive singles. Houston took a 2-1 lead when Correa scored on a wild pitch by Caleb Baragar (2-1).
Maldonado then knocked his two-strike homer into the seats in left field to make it 5-1.
Greinke (1-0) allowed one run and scattered seven hits over a season-high 6 1/3 innings for his first win. He struck out seven and walked one.
A night after squandering a four-run lead in a 7-6 loss in 10 innings, Houston's bullpen came through on Wednesday. Brooks Raley struck out two in 1 2/3 scoreless innings after taking over for Greinke, and Blake Taylor pitched a perfect ninth to secure the victory.
San Francisco starter Trevor Cahill, who was selected to the Major League roster before the game, walked four in 1 2/3 innings. Cahill hadn't played this season while dealing with a fingernail injury. He was only expected to throw about 50 pitches and was pulled after 55.
Mike Yastrzemski tripled on the second pitch of the game and the Giants took a 1-0 lead when he scored on a single by Alex Dickerson.
Houston had just one hit when Myles Straw singled with no outs in the fifth. But he was quickly erased when he was caught trying to steal second base.
Dereck Rodríguez then walked George Springer and Josh Reddick before an RBI single by Alex Bregman on a liner to center field tied it at 1-1.
UP NEXT
Giants: San Francisco is off on Thursday before Johnny Cueto (1-0, 5.40) is scheduled to start on Friday night in the first of three games against Oakland.
Astros: Houston also has a day off Thursday before opening a three-game series against Seattle. The Astros haven't announced their rotation for that series.