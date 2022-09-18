TJC came so close to opening conference with a win on Saturday, but a few miscues overshadowed a great offensive showing.
Trinity Valley rallied for 21 points in the fourth quarter and then held off a Tyler Junior College late drive to register a 28-27 win before an ESPN+ audience at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Cardinals improve to 2-1 while the Apaches fall to 1-2.
TJC held an advantage in the fourth quarter and seeming had the momentum after Kywon Morgan made a juggling catch in the end zone on a 29-yard TD pass from Deniquez Dunn. Aaron Gallegos' PAT put Tyler up 27-14 with 12:37 showing.
On the next play all the wind was suck out of the Apaches' sails as Channing Canada return the kickoff 92 yards for a TD. Jake Caster's PAT pulled the Cards within 27-21.
On the next possession, TJC went three-and-out, losing 12 yards in the process. Back up at his own 8, punter William Yurkunas boomed a 92-yard punt. The Apaches almost downed it at the 1, but it went into the end zone.
TVCC started at the 20, but a holding penalty moved the Cardinals back to the 10. That didn't stop the squad as they march 90 yards on eight plays, topped off by Quincy Thompson's 1-yard run. Gaster's PAT was good and the Cardinals led 28-27 with 8:13 to go.
TJC made it to the its own 45 on the next possession, but on fourth-and-1, QB Dunn fumbled the ball and TVCC took over at the Tyler 44.
The Apache defense rose up and the Cardinals went for it on fourth-and-4 at the 39. However, QB Darion Peace was sacked by Malik Williams, the former Gilmer star, and Michael Nwokocha for an 11-yard loss. Thus, Tyler took over at its own 49 with 3:45 showing.
In four plays, the Apaches moved to the 21 on runs by Dunn (11), Morgan (2) and