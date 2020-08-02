Giants 7, Rangers 3
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Donovan Solano hit a two-run single for an early lead and the San Francisco Giants overcame an injury to starting pitcher Drew Smyly to beat the Texas Rangers 7-3 Saturday night.
Smyly experienced discomfort in his left index finger while pitching to Rob Refsnyder leading off the fifth. The lefty was pulled and will have an MRI on Sunday.
Caleb Baragar (2-0) later recorded the final out in the inning.
Todd Frazier hit a two-run single in the first for Texas and Evan Longoria's two-run double tied it in the bottom half.
Solano's single made it 4-2 in the third.
Mike Yastrzemski drew a bases-loaded walk — one of his four free passes — in the sixth to give the Giants insurance and Solano singled in another run in the eighth.
Jordan Lyles (0-1) walked five and allowed four runs on three hits in four innings making his first start of the year for Texas.
NOTES: Brothers Scott and Tyler Heineman walked out to home plate from opposite dugouts and represented the Rangers and Giants to confirm the lineup cards, then posed for a photo with the umpires.
Scott homered in the Texas ninth and his brother watched him round the bases. Tyler doubled in the eighth.
Angels 5, Astros 4, 10 innings
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Thaiss scored on Michael Hermosillo's bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Angels snapped their three-game skid with a 5-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday night.
Jason Castro delivered a tying RBI double in the ninth for the Angels, who improved the majors' worst record to 3-6 despite blowing a two-run lead in the ninth.
David Fletcher hit a leadoff single in the 10th off Nivaldo Rodriguez (0-1), sending Thaiss to third. After the Astros walked Anthony Rendon to load the bases, Thaiss scored on Josh Reddick's inaccurate throw from medium right field.
Angels reliever Noé Ramirez got two outs in the 10th, and Ryan Buchter (2-0) struck out Abraham Toro with the bases loaded in a rare bright moment for the Halos' struggling relievers.
After starters Zack Greinke and Griffin Canning turned in outstanding performances, both bullpens blew leads in the ninth.
The Angels led 3-1 entering the ninth, but George Springer hit a go-ahead, two-run homer with two outs. Josh Reddick hit a solo shot earlier in the ninth, and backup catcher Garrett Stubbs singled to keep the game alive against Hansel Robles, who had the latest in the Angels' series of miserable relief performances.
But Luis Rengifo got a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth off Houston's Roberto Osuna, who then left with an apparent injury. Cy Sneed was rushed in from the bullpen, and former Astros catcher Castro drove the tying double off the top of the wall in deepest center field.
Springer also drove in the Astros' first run with an RBI single in the seventh.
Greinke retired the Angels' first 16 hitters in a bid for the first perfect game of his 17-year major league career, but didn't get out of the sixth inning.