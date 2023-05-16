Braves 12, Rangers 0
Atlanta ripped five two-run home runs as they cruised to victory in Arlington.
Kevin Pillar and Ronald Acuna Jr. had two-run shots in the second inning, Orlando Arcia added one in the sixth, Austin Riley followed with one in the seventh and Marcell Ozuna capped the two-run homer party with his own in the ninth.
Those long balls, coupled with a strong start by right-hander Charlie Morton, helped the Braves end a four-game losing streak and spoil Cody Bradford’s major league debut. Bradford allowed six runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts over five innings.
Astros 6, Cubs 4
Alex Bregman broke a tie with a two-out, two-run home run in the seventh inning and Houston bullpen shut down visiting Chicago.
Phil Maton, Seth Martinez, Rafael Montero (1-3), Ryne Stanek and Hector Neris combined to allow one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings. The quintet totaled eight strikeouts, and Neris tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.
The Astros scored four runs in the first inning, and the Cubs touched Framber Valdez for four runs in the fourth. Chicago got a sacrifice fly from Yan Gomes and a three-run homer from Christopher Morel to tie the game.