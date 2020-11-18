BOYS Tyler Legacy 76, Forney 35
FORNEY — Tyler Legacy had 10 different players score as the Red Raiders rolled to a 76-35 win over Forney on Tuesday.
Matt Wade led the Red Raiders with 21 points. Teon Erwin had 14 points. Jaylon Spencer scored 10 points, and Nate Noland added 9 points.
Legacy (2-0) will play Hallsville at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Hallsville.
Henderson 37, Troup 36HENDERSON — Clayton Vickers scored 17 points, but Troup fell to Henderson.
Bryson Collins led Henderson with 10 points.
Troup (0-1) will play at Harmony on Friday.
Brownsboro 69, Bishop Gorman 24BROWNSBORO — Aidan Hardin scored 14 points as Brownsboro rolled past Bishop Gorman.
Hayden Woods and Gekyle Baker had 11 points each. Baker hit three 3-pointers.
Brett Petrakian had 9 points for Gorman.
Brownsboro will play at Quinlan Ford on Friday.
Tyler HEAT 72, Cumberland Academy 38Brayden Cox scored 25 points as Tyler HEAT rolled past Cumberland Academy.
Josh Deever had 15 points for Tyler HEAT.
Chris Hill had 15 points for Cumberland Academy.
LaPoynor 63, Lufkin Hudson 53HUDSON — DiJuan Whitehead poured in 34 points, and Garrett Nuckolls was a rebound shy of a triple-double as LaPoynor took down Class 4A Hudson.
Whitehead also had seven rebounds.
Nuckolls had 11 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
LaPoynor also has a 110-49 win over Kennard and a 71-64 loss to Lipan.
Whitehead had 23 points, 11 rebounds and four steals against Kennard. Cooper Gracey had 21 points. Nuckolls had 19 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and four steals, and Kamron Eldridge had 18 points and five steals.
Against Lipan, Whitehead had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Eldridge also had 15 points. Nuckolls had 14 points, seven assists and 10 rebounds, and Evan Almeida added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Elkhart 45, Cross Roads 42ELKHART — Josh Davis scored 21 points and Cale Starr added 14 for Elkhart as the Elks notched a 45-42 win over Cross Roads.
GIRLS
Brownsboro 70, Winnsboro 43
BROWNSBORO — Class 4A No. 19 Brownsboro rolled to a 70-43 win over Class 3A No. 3 Winnsboro on Tuesday.
Paris Miller led Brownsboro with 20 points. Mekhayia Moore had 19 points, and Kentoya Woods had 13 points.
Faith Acker led Winnsboro with 12 points, and Rachel Pinnell added 10 points.
Brownsboro (4-0) will play at North Mesquite on Friday.
Lindale 51, Van 35VAN — Shelbi Steen score 19 points to lead Lindale past Van.
Marley Keith scored 12 points.
Skylar Savage had 12 points for Van.
Chapel Hill 58, Texas High 37TEXARKANA — Alexis Calderon scored 17 points to lead Chapel Hill past Texas High.
Kya Cook scored 12 points, and DJ Kincade added 11 points.
Martin’s Mill 84, McLeod 27McLEOD — Martin’s Mill raced out to a 29-4 lead after one quarter en route to an 84-27 win over McLeod.
Jada Celsur led Martin’s Mill with 23 points. Riley Jackson had 16 points, and Kalie Dunavant added 14 points.
Kaitlyn Cross scored six points, and Chassie Gryder and Kenslee Cross added five apiece in the loss for McLeod.
Martin’s Mill will host Edgewood at 6 p.m. Friday.