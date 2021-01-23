LOS ANGELES (AP) — Larry King, the suspenders-sporting everyman whose broadcast interviews with world leaders, movie stars and ordinary Joes helped define American conversation for a half-century, died Saturday. He was 87.
King died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his production company, Ora Media, tweeted. No cause of death was given, but a spokesperson said Jan. 4 that King had COVID-19, received supplemental oxygen and been moved out of intensive care.
A longtime nationally syndicated radio host, he also was a nightly fixture on CNN from 1985 through 2010 as the host of “Larry King Live.” He won many honors, including two Peabody awards, during the show’s 25-year run.
King set himself apart with the curiosity he brought to every interview, whether questioning the assault victim known as the Central Park jogger or billionaire industrialist Ross Perot, who in 1992 announced his presidential candidacy on King’s show.
King conducted an estimated 50,000 on-air interviews. In 1995, he presided over a Middle East peace summit with Palestine Liberation Organization Chairman Yasser Arafat, King Hussein of Jordan and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. He welcomed everyone from the Dalai Lama to Elizabeth Taylor, from Mikhail Gorbachev to Barack Obama, Bill Gates to Lady Gaga.
Especially after he relocated to Los Angeles from Washington, “Larry King Live” frequently ended up in the thick of breaking celebrity news.
He was just 18 when he married high school girlfriend Freda Miller in 1952. The marriage lasted less than a year. His last marriage, in 1997, was to Shawn Southwick, a country singer and actress 26 years King’s junior. The couple filed for divorce in 2010, rescinded the filing, then filed for divorce again in 2019.
In 2020, His two oldest children, Andy King and Chaia King, died before their father of unrelated health problems.
King continued to work into his late 80s, taking on online talk shows and infomercials.
“Work,” he once said. “It’s the easiest thing I do.”