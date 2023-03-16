KINGWOOD — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders played ninth in the Kingwood Golf Invitational on March 10-11 on The Lakes Course at Kingwood Country Club.
The Lady Raiders carded a 36-hole score of 710.
In the 18-team field, Humble Kingwood placed first with a 646.
The Lady Mustangs were followed by The Woodlands College Park (663), Fort Bend Clements (680), Houston Memorial (688), Katy Seven Lakes (693), Klein Oak (695), Humble Atascocita (702) and Conroe Oak Ridge (704).
Emily Machin led Tyler Legacy with a 168. Other members of the Lady Raiders are Isabella Miller (175), Sheridan Dodd (180), KyAmbria Acu (192) and Ella Harbold (207).
Humble Kingwood's Khloe Jones earned medalist honor with a 153, followed by Humble Kingwood's Mariana Hernandez (154) and Kendace Lee of Houston St. John's (154).