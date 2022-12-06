Gertrude "Trude" Lamb has excelled on the prep running scene and now the Tyler Legacy senior will have the opportunity to display her talents on the collegiate level.
Lamb signed a letter of intent for cross country and track with Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches.
The ceremony was held in the Tyler Legacy Library/Media Center before family, friends, teammates, coaches and her family pet, Tippy, an Irish Setter. Dennis Baker, Lamb's coach her freshman and sophomore years, was also present.
"My family and teammates have been there for me," said Lamb, who plays to major in Sciences. "They got me here."
Lamb, who won the 2022 of the M. Roberts Media Award for Going the Extra Mile, is a four-time cross country regional qualifier as well as a two-time district champion. Also, she was voted the district Most Valuable Player, the first time the league has awarded such an honor, Tyler Legacy cross country coach Dennis Teuber said.
She was also a four-year varsity letter winner as well as Academic All-District.
In track, Lamb has been been a two-time regional qualifier in the 1600-meter run and was the 2021 area champion. Lamb, a two-year varsity letter winner, was the 2021 3200-meter champion.
Lamb said while UT Tyler and West Point were in the picture her junior year, her focus was on SFA.
"The SFA coaches and team were very welcoming," Lamb said. "I felt like it was the place for me to go."
Teber added, “Trude embodies cross country. She is exactly the kind of runner a coach wants to lead his team. Trude is an unselfish teammate who knows how to mentor young runners and always has the team’s goals in mind. We wish her all the best in her college endeavors. SFA is getting a gem, and Trude a perfect place to continue her career.”
SFA competes in the Western Athletic Conference with Abilene Christian University, California Baptist University, Grand Canyon University, New Mexico State, Sam Houston State, Seattle University, Southern Utah University, Tarleton State, UT Arlington, UT Rio Grande Valley, Utah Tech and Utah Valley University.