After trailing at halftime, the Tyler Lady Lions turned up heat and cruised to a 64-46 District 15-5A girls basketball win over Hallsville on Tuesday night at the Tyler High School gymnasium.
Tyler improves to 15-5 overall and 2-1 in league play. The Ladycats fall to 3-13 and 1-2.
At halftime Hallsville was on top 20-18, but an agressive fullcourt press and a tight defense turned the game into the Lady Lions’ favor at the beginning of the third quarter.
Tyler took a 21-20 lead when A’Niya Hartsfield drained a 3-pointer at 6:48 of the third quarter. From there the Lady Lions applied pressure and the result was an expanding lead.
THS outscored HHS 24-12 in the period to take a 42-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Lions took a 12-point lead, 42-30, on two free throws from Bralyn Miller with 42 seconds remaining in the third period.
Tyler did not let up in the fourth period as the Lady Lions kept expanding the lead.
Kaylse Buffin scored eight of her 17 points in the final quarter as she would drive to the bucket or drain an outside shot.
Joining Buffin as top scorer for the Lady Lions was freshman Miller, who added 17 points while hitting 6 of 6 at the free throw line. Her presences on the boards made a difference in the game.
Also scoring for Tyler were Kyla Crawford (9), Taniyah Elmpre (6), Hartsfield (5), Jer’miya Rice (5), Justtice Taylor (3) and Amiyah Clay (2).
Hartsfield, Buffin, Miller and Taylor each hit 3-pointers.
Aubrey Marjason led the Ladycats with 15 points.
Others adding points for Hallsville were Teagan Hill (7), Rylie Manshack (6), Lamiaya Henderson (6), Abby Tarkington (6), Piper Endsley (4) and Hope Miles (2).
Hallsville did not hit a 3-pointer and was 8 of 11 from the free throw line.
Tyler was 12 of 17 from the charity stripe.
Hallsville now host its Christmas Classic Dec. 27-29. The Ladycats are scheduled to meet Center at noon on Dec. 27.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to compete in the Kaufman Tournament Dec. 27-28.