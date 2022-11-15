Fresh off seven straight road games to open the basketball season, the Tyler Lady Lions were thankful to get to play at home on Tuesday.
Spurned on by their fans, which included the Lions football and boys basketball teams, the Lady Lions rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off the Crandall Lady Pirates, 52-46, at the THS Gymnasium.
Tyler goes to 8-0 on the season while Crandall falls to 4-3.
The contest was tight throughout with the largest lead of six points at the end of the game.
The Lady Lions led at halftime 23-20, but Crandall came out on fire, taking a 39-35 lead heading to the final period.
In the fourth quarter Tyler outscored the Lady Pirates, 17-7.
"It was a tough game; I was so proud of the way my girls played with heart," Tyler Coach Amber Wylie said. "Crandall is a very good team with height. Our defense really stepped up in the fourth quarter."
Sophomore Kalyse Buffin led Tyler with 23 points, nine rebounds and seven steals. Freshman Bralyah Miller added 16 points, seven boards and four steals.
Trailing 40-39, the Lady Lions took a 43-40 lead as Miller hit a bucket, followed by a putback by Kyla Crawford.
Crandall pulled within, 43-42, on a backdoor basket by Sydney White with 2:40 showing.
Miller then swished two free throws, followed by a steal and two free throws from Buffin for a 47-42 lead with 1:30 showing.
The Lady Pirates got within 47-46 on two free throws by Kenndi Holmes and a bucket Kenly Cox with 37.2 seconds on the clock.
Tyler worked the ball around and Buffin fed Miller who used the backboard and was fouled. She completed the three-point play for a 50-46 advantage with 24.8 showing.
After Crandall missed, Buffin rebounded and put the game away with two more free throws.
Holmes led the Lady Pirates with 18 points, followed by Tatum West (9 points, 10 rebounds), McKinlee Evans (6), Cox (5), White (4), Tasi Butler (2) and Markesia Gordon (2).
Also scoring for Tyler were Jer'Miya Rice (5), A'Niya Hartsfield (3), Kyla Crawford (2), Justtice Taylor (2) and Taniyah Elmore (1).
Taylor, Crawford, Elmore and Hartsfield all had four rebounds. Rice had five steals with four by Miller and three by Elmore.
The Lady Lions will take part in the Martins Mill Turkey Tussell on Monday (5 p.m. vs. Fairfield) and Tuesday (5 p.m. vs. Martins Mill).