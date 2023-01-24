TERRELL — The Tyler Lady Lions had a win, a tie and a loss during the Terrell Soccer Tournament over the weekend.
Tyler (7-3-1) opened the tourney with a 2-2 tie against host Terrell on Thursday. Junior Yamilet Ruiz and freshman Valeria Maldonado scored for the Lady Lions. Junior Victoria Artega assisted on the Maldonado goal.
Palestine edged the Lady Lions 2-1 on Friday. Sophomore Leslie Garcia scored for Tyler.
The Lady Lions scored a 1-0 victory over Mabank on Saturday. Artega scored the goal off an assist from Maldonado.
Tyler is scheduled to open District 15-5A on Friday, hosting Longview at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. The match has a 7 p.m. start.