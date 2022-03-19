Biscuit is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. She is a Labrador retriever mix girl with beautiful markings. Biscuit is about 6 months old and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. This active girl would be best suited in a household with children and a big, fenced backyard for her safety. She will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Biscuit, call 903-597-2471 or check petsfurpeople.org. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.