The football schedule is set for the 12th season of KYKX Games of the Week, a slate that opens with a rematch of a 2022 classic and ends with back-to-back games featuring District 10-2A Division I teams.
“Bob (Robert Taylor/Pigskin Bob) and I are so excited to continue this great tradition of highlighting select games,” said Alpha Media sports director Harlen Lobley (Harlen the Sports Guy). “We’re just so proud of the thousands and thousands in scholarships we’ve been able to award through the Game of the Week, and hopefully made the games special for the kids and fans.”
All of the games have scheduled 7 p.m. kickoffs.
The five-game schedule opens on Aug. 31 when Daingerfield visits Tatum.
The remaining schedule has White Oak at Harleton on Sept. 7, Jefferson at Hughes Springs on Sept. 14, Beckville at Ore City on Oct. 12 and Union Grove at Big Sandy on Oct. 19.
Daingerfield finished 10-3 a year ago, and Tatum carved out a 6-5 record under first-year head coach Whitney Keeling. The Tigers held on for a 48-35 win over the Eagles in a game that saw Daingerfield quarterback Chase Johnson throw six touchdown passes while Tatum QB Cole Watson rushed for five scores.
Johnson, who passed for 3,456 yards and 42 touchdowns and rushed for 714 yards and five TDs, and Watson, who passed for 950 yards and 9 TDs to go along with 1,400 rushing yards and 27 scores, are both back for the 2023 season.
White Oak was 3-7 a year ago, and one of the wins was a 12-2 win over Harleton (6-5). The Roughnecks have a new coach in 2023, with Michael Ludlow taking over on the sidelines.
Jefferson went 8-3 last season and will take on a Hughes Springs squad that finished 3-8 and also has a new coach in 2023 in Joshua Willis. Jefferson won last year’s meeting, 35-24.
The final two games feature District 10-2A rivals as Beckville (10-2) visits Ore City (2-8) followed by Union Grove (3-7) at Big Sandy (3-7) the next week.
Beckville defeated Ore City 62-7 and Big Sandy blanked Union Grove 42-0 last season.
Ore City (Kyle Adams) and Big Sandy (Brian Pullum) will also have new head coaches in 2023.