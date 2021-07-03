THE COLONY (AP) — Jin Young Ko chipped in for eagle on the par-4 15th and finished a bogey-free 32-hole Saturday in near darkness with a one-stroke lead in the Volunteers of America Classic.
Ko returned to overcast and breezy Old American early Saturday, playing the final 14 holes for a 1-under 70 in the suspended second round. After a rest break at her nearby home in Frisco, the 25-year-old South Korean star shot 66 in the third round.
Germany’s Esther Henseleit and Finland’s Matilda Castren were tied for second. Henseleit also eagled the 15th in her 64. Castren shot 68. They both finished their second rounds Friday.
Jeongeun Lee6, the South Korean player who won the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open and lives in nearby Irving, was 10 under after a 69.
Defending champion Angela Stanford birdied three of the last four holes in a 68 to get to 9 under. The 43-year-old former TCU star from Fort Worth won at 7 under last year when the event was played in early December.
Ana Belac also was 9 under after a 68.
Stacy Lewis, from the Houston area, bogeyed the 18th in a 68 that left her 8 under.