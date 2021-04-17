KMOO-FM broadcast schedule for this upcoming week:

Tuesday: Edgewood at Emory Rains softball at 6pm.

Friday: Harmony at Quitman baseball at 6pm.

 
 

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.