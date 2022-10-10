The Kilgore Bulldogs captured a big district win on Friday and they were rewarded on Monday with a state ranking.
The Bulldogs, a 49-35 winner over previous No. 10 Lindale, are No. 10 in the Class 4A Division I Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and Texas Football.com high school football rankings.
Kilgore is 5-2 overall and 3-0 in District 9-4A Division. The Bulldogs have won five straight games after opening the season with a brutal schedule of meeting Carthage (45-10 loss) and Gilmer (40-26 loss) on the road. They have since knocked off Pine Tree (20-14), Hallsville (41-20), Palestine (32-0), Jacksonville (56-7) and now Lindale.
Kilgore returns to play on Friday, hosting Henderson (1-5, 1-1) at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Stephenville (6-0) was idle last week and remains No. 1 in 4A D-I, followed by China Spring (6-1), a 58-17 winner over Alvarado.
In Class 3A Division I, Winnsboro, fresh off a 28-14 win over previous No. 2 Mount Vernon in District 5-3A D-I, moved up one spot to No. 7. The Red Raiders improved to 7-0, while Mount Vernon suffered its first loss and dropped all the way out of the Top 10.
Winnsboro, which is 3-0 in district, plays another big game on Friday, traveling to Pottsboro to meet the Cardinals (5-1, 2-0). Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Franklin (6-0) remains on top in 3A Division I after an idle week. Columbus (7-0) is second after a 35-13 win over Hallettsville.
Malakoff (6-1) remained at No. 5 with a 32-18 win over Teague. The Tigers (3-0 in District 8-3A D-I) are scheduled to visit Eustace (2-4, 0-2) on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Longview Lobos (6-0, 3-0) remains on top in Class 5A Division I after their 46-7 win over Forney. The Lobos are slated to visit North Mesquite (2-4, 1-2) on Friday in a District 7-5A Division I game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Mansfield Timberview (6-0) is No. 2. The Wolves (4-0 in District 5-5A D-I) host Dallas Molina (1-6, 0-5) on Thursday. Lancaster, which defeated Tyler 55-9 on Thursday, is ranked No. 8, moving up from No. 9. The Tigers (4-2, 2-1) plays host to Forney (4-2, 2-1) on Friday.
Texas High (5-1) remained No. 4 in Class 5A Division II after an open date. The Tigers (2-0 in District 8-5A Division II) are scheduled to meet Marshall (4-3, 2-1) on Friday in Texarkana. Texas High has won five straight since opening with a 38-33 loss to Frisco Lone Star.
Argyle (6-0) is No. 1 in 5A D-II after its 30-14 win over Lake Dallas. The Eagles (2-0 in District 3-5A D-II) is scheduled to play at Frisco Emerson (7-0, 3-0) on Friday. Fort Bend Marshall (5-1) is No. 2 after its 40-0 win over Texas City.
In Class 6A, Galena Park North Shore (6-0, 3-0) stayed at No. 1 after the Mustangs edged No. 25 Humble Summer Creek (34-27) in a District 21-6A game. GPNS is scheduled to host Beaumont West Brook (0-6, 0-3) on Friday. Summer Creek (3-3, 2-1) is slated to visit Humble Kingwood (4-2, 1-2).
Austin Westlake (6-0, 3-0) is No. 2 after the Chaparrals 66-17 win over Austin Anderson in a District 26-6A game. The Chaps take on No. 16 Drippings Springs (6-0, 3-0) on Friday in Dripping Springs.