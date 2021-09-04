Usually it’s the Apache Belles and Rangerettes who steal the show but on Saturday night it was Kilgore College quarterback Malcolm Mays.
Mays, a 6-5 strong arm signal caller from Arlington, accounted for five of the Rangers scores in a 49-28 win over TJC on Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Mays threw four TD pass and ran for another as the No. 6 Rangers were in control throughout in the non-conference game.
KC has beaten TJC 10 of 11 games and now tie the all-time series at 62-62-1.
Mays was 19 of 26 for 293 yards and an interception. He had TD passes of 14 (Juwan King), 52 (Zeek Freeman), 53 (Jordan Moore) and 33 (Bailee Davenport). He scored on a 9-yard run. He threw one pick.
Tyler Junior College started freshman QB General Booty over Landry Kinne who started the final two games of the spring.
Booty hit on 33 of 46 for 285 yards and four touchdowns, along with an interception.
Jeremiah Cooley scored three TDs receptions of 35, 5 and 8 yards. Booty also hit Kelly Akharaiyi for a 19-yard TD.
Cooley had seven catches for 80 yards while Jordan Wallace had nine catches for 35 yards.
Kilgore took a 28-7 lead when Jaylen Stanford took the ball away from a TJC receiver and went 32 yards into the end zone.
TJC plays host to Navarro on Sept. 11. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS