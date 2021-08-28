KILGORE — You couldn’t blame first-year Kilgore head coach Clint Fuller for the grin that crossed his face in the waning moments of the 2021 football season-opener.
His Bulldogs were wrapping up a 21-7 victory against Nacogdoches on Friday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
“Friday Night Lights” were certainly good for the young head coach in his coaching debut.
Things were good for Davin Rider, also, in the running back-by committee game plan. The senior, who doubles as a standout in the Ragin’ Red’s defense, rushed for a game-high 174 yards and three touchdowns in leading the way to a victory his new head coach might remember for a long time.
Da’Marion Van Zandt, making his starting quarterback debut for the 'Dogs was 8-of-15 passing for 122 yards. He threw to six different receivers and yes, Davin, was one of those, also.
Rider’s three touchdowns came on runs of 39, 5 and 61-yards. He scored early in the first quarter, in the third, and fourth periods as well. His reception covered 18 yards.
Jermaine Roney led the receiving corps with three catches for 15 yards. Dadrian Franklin (1-10), Omarion Smith (1-4), P.J. Wiley (2-3), and Daverion Franklin (1-6) also added catches.
The big one, though, was a 66-yard pass-and-run from Van Zandt to Corey Rider, which was the pivotal play in the five-play, 85-yard scoring sojourn for Kilgore’s second touchdown of the evening.
Nacogdoches quarterback Gus Smith was 7-of-14 passing for 73 yards. His favorite target was D’Marea Weaver, who finished with eight catches for 55 yards.
The Dragons rushed for 166 yards on 27 carries. Cemodric Bland led the way with 111 yards on 14 rushes. Smith followed with 49 yards on eight carries.
The Bulldogs won the toss and received the opening kickoff to the 2021 season against Nacogdoches. Kilgore scored on its third play from the line of scrimmage, getting a 39-yard scoring run from Rider to take a 7-0 lead after kicker
Chris Baldazo converted the extra point with just 1:10 off of the first quarter clock.
The scoring drive consisted of Van Zandt completions of 7 yards to Jermaine Roney and 10 yards to Dadrian Franklin. On a first-and-10 from the Dragons’ 39, Rider took the handoff and went behind the clearing blocks of Justin Flores and Taylor Hill from the left side of the offensive line.
Nacogdoches answered with the tying touchdown, coming on a 12-yard run by Bland to cap a four-play, 71-yard march in which the junior running back opened with a 46-yard dash to the Kilgore 25.
Defensively, Zaelen Matthews came up big for the ‘Dogs with three sacks, while Chris McGhee and Jackson Harris also caused Smith fits. Daverion Franklin had an interception. Other leaders on the unit were Alex Chavez, Davin Rider and Omarion Smith.
Although the score was tied at halftime, Nacogdoches held a 173 to 104 edge in total yardage over the Bulldogs.
The Dragons, coming off a 5-5 bi-district finalist season a year ago, open the home portion of their schedule next Friday against Lufkin, while Kilgore visits Hallsville.