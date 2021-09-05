No. 6 Kilgore 49, Tyler 28
Kilgore 14 21 7 7 — 49
Tyler 7 7 7 7 — 28
First Quarter
KC_Juwan King 14 pass from Malcolm Mays (Eduardo Jaimes kick), 11:12.
KC_Zeek Freeman 52 pass from Mays (Jaimes kick), 5:59.
TJC_Jeremiah Cooley 35 pass from General Booty (Matthew O'Brien kick), :51.
Second Quarter
KC_Willie McCoy 53 pass from Mays (Jaimes kick), 14:22.
KC_Jaylen Stanford 32 interception return (Jaimes kick), 13:26.
TJC_Cooley 5 pass from Booty (O'Brien kick), 5:28.
KC_Garrison Johnson 4 run (Jaimes kick), :23.
Third Quarter
TJC_Kelly Akharaiyi 19 pass from Booty (O'Brien kick), 11:22.
KC_Bailee Davenport 33 pass from Mays (Jaimes kick), 9:11.
TJC_Cooley 8 pass from Booty (O'Brien kick), 11:41.
KC_Mays 9 run (Jaimes kick), 5:37.
A_7,500.
KC TJC
First downs 24 22
Rushes-yards 27-150 31-88
Passing 298 281
Total Net Yards 448 369
Comp-Att-Int 20-27-1 36-47-1
Punts 3-32.0 2-42.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 16-180 5-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Kilgore, Kennieth Lacy 11-52, Garrison Johnson 5-48, Malcolm Mays 5-22, Bailee Davenport 2-11, Juwan King 1-9, Cassius Allen 1-5, Marquis Pearson 1-3, Denario Davenport 1-0. Tyler, Azhaun Dingle 20-74, Kywon Morgan 3-8, Torrance Burgess 3-7, Landry Kinne 1-6, General Booty 4-(-7).
PASSING—Kilgore, Malcolm Mays 20-27-1-298. Tyler, General Booty 35-46-1-277, Landry Kinne 1-1-0-4.
RECEIVING—Kilgore, Willie McCoy 5-105, Cassius Allen 5-63, Bailee Davenport 2-35, Juwan King 2-19, Zeek Freeman 1-52, Joseph Hearvey 1-18, Kennieth Lacy 1-6, Garrison Johnson 1-4, Davondrick Crowe 1-0, Malcolm Mays 1-(-4). Tyler, Jordan Wallace 9-34, Jeremiah Cooley 8-88, Kelly Akharaiyi 8-77, Nick Rempert 5-46, Torrance Burgess 3-18, Caleb Forest 1-7, Azhaun Dingle 1-7, Tyrone Browning 1-4.