No. 6 Kilgore 49, Tyler 28

Kilgore 14 21   7   7 — 49

Tyler    7    7   7   7 — 28

First Quarter

KC_Juwan King 14 pass from Malcolm Mays (Eduardo Jaimes kick), 11:12.

KC_Zeek Freeman 52 pass from Mays (Jaimes kick), 5:59.

TJC_Jeremiah Cooley 35 pass from General Booty (Matthew O'Brien kick), :51.

Second Quarter

KC_Willie McCoy 53 pass from Mays (Jaimes kick), 14:22.

KC_Jaylen Stanford 32 interception return (Jaimes kick), 13:26.

TJC_Cooley 5 pass from Booty (O'Brien kick), 5:28.

KC_Garrison Johnson 4 run (Jaimes kick), :23.

Third Quarter

TJC_Kelly Akharaiyi 19 pass from Booty (O'Brien kick), 11:22.

KC_Bailee Davenport 33 pass from Mays (Jaimes kick), 9:11.

TJC_Cooley 8 pass from Booty (O'Brien kick), 11:41.

KC_Mays 9 run (Jaimes kick), 5:37.

A_7,500.

KC TJC

First downs 24 22

Rushes-yards 27-150 31-88

Passing 298 281

Total Net Yards 448  369

Comp-Att-Int 20-27-1 36-47-1

Punts 3-32.0 2-42.5

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 16-180 5-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Kilgore, Kennieth Lacy 11-52, Garrison Johnson 5-48, Malcolm Mays 5-22, Bailee Davenport 2-11, Juwan King 1-9, Cassius Allen 1-5, Marquis Pearson 1-3, Denario Davenport 1-0. Tyler, Azhaun Dingle 20-74, Kywon Morgan 3-8, Torrance Burgess 3-7, Landry Kinne 1-6, General Booty 4-(-7).

PASSING—Kilgore, Malcolm Mays 20-27-1-298. Tyler, General Booty 35-46-1-277, Landry Kinne 1-1-0-4.

RECEIVING—Kilgore, Willie McCoy 5-105, Cassius Allen 5-63, Bailee Davenport 2-35, Juwan King 2-19, Zeek Freeman 1-52, Joseph Hearvey 1-18, Kennieth Lacy 1-6, Garrison Johnson 1-4, Davondrick Crowe 1-0, Malcolm Mays 1-(-4). Tyler, Jordan Wallace 9-34, Jeremiah Cooley 8-88, Kelly Akharaiyi 8-77, Nick Rempert 5-46, Torrance Burgess 3-18, Caleb Forest 1-7, Azhaun Dingle 1-7, Tyrone Browning 1-4.

 
 

