One of the top football games in the state unfolds on Friday as the Kilgore Bulldogs and the Chapel Hill Bulldogs, two top 10 teams, tangle for the District 9-4A Division I championship.
Kilgore moved up a spot to No. 7 in this week's Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 10. Chapel Hill also moved up one place to No. 8 in the Class 4A Division I ratings.
Friday's game is scheduled for Kilgore's R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. Both teams are 5-0 in district and 7-2 overall.
The two Bulldog squads moved up in the poll after No. 2 Stephenville dropped its second consecutive game and fell out of the top 10. Last week, the Yellowjackets fell to China Spring, 38-26, and on Friday they lost to Alvarado, 50-49.
China Spring (9-1) stayed No. 1 after the Cougars defeated Waxahachie Life 48-7.
In Class 5A Division I, the Longview Lobos, fresh off a 42-3 win over Tyler, stayed on top. The Lobos are 9-0 overall and 5-0 in District 7-5A Division. They have already clinched the No. 1 seed and will go for an undefeated regular season on Friday, hosting West Mesquite (3-6, 0-6).
Austin Westlake (9-0) retook the top spot in Class 6A after the Chaparrals defeated Austin Bowie, 45-0, and previous No. 1 Galena Park North Shore defeated Humble Atascocita, 16-13. The Mustangs dropped to No. 2.
Argyle (9-0) is No. 1 in Class 5A Division II after its 38-0 win over Denton.
Texas High did drop from No. 4 to out of the Top 10 after the Tigers were beaten by Whitehouse, 32-27. The Tigers are now 7-2 and tied with the Wildcats (8-1) for first place in District 8-5A Division II.
Whitehouse (4-1) is scheduled to host Marshall (5-4, 3-2) on Friday. A Wildcat win means Whitehouse wins at least a share of the district championship and will be the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Texas High (4-1) plays Pine Tree (2-7, 2-3) in Longview on Friday.
Just as they have all season, the Carthage Bulldogs and the Gilmer Buckeyes have maintained the top two spots in Class 4A Division II.
Carthage (10-0) competed its regular season with a 41-15 win over Van, clinching the District 8-4A Division II title with a 6-0 record. The Bulldogs have an open date this week before beginning the playoffs.
Gilmer improved to 8-0 as the Buckeyes blanked Spring Hill 54-0, clinching the No. 1 seed and at least a share of the District 7-4A Division II championship with a 4-0 record. The Buckeyes go for a 9-0 regular season when they visit Pittsburg Friday.
Texarkana Pleasant Grove, also a member of 7-4A D-II, is No. 7 after the Hawks' 55-0 win over Paris North Lamar.
In Class 3A Division I, the Malakoff Tigers are now No. 2 after scoring a 55-13 win over Mexia. The Tigers (8-1) have clinched at least a share of the District 8-3A Division I title and the No. 1 seed with a 5-0 league mark. Malakoff is slated to visit Groesbeck on Friday.
Franklin (9-0) still tops the poll after the Lions defeated Cameron Yoe 63-7.
Previous No. 2 Hitchcock (42-21 loser to Hallettsville) and No. 6 Cameron Yoe dropped out of poll. Taking their place were No. 9 Pottsboro (35-14 winner over Commerce) and No. 10 West (63-0 winner over Dallas Gateway).
Gunter (8-0), a 56-0 winner over Leonard, stayed at No. 1 in Class 3A Division II.
Also, West Rusk (7-2) stayed at No. 6 after the Raiders' 50-0 win over Quitman. WR leads District 9-3A D-II with a 5-0 record. The Raiders host Edgewood (8-1, 4-1) on Friday in New London. A win by West Rusk means the Raiders capture the district crown. Grand Saline (6-3, 4-1) is tied with Edgewood for second. An Edgewood win with a Grand Saline win over Troup in GS, would create a three-way tie for first place. An Indian win with an Edgewood loss would give Grand Saline second place.
In Class 2A Division II, Timpson is tops again in the poll as the Bears (9-0) defeated Shelbyville 67-14. The Bears (5-0 in District 11-2A Division II) play at Garrison (7-2, 4-1) on Friday.
Mart (9-0), a winner over Dawson 54-0, is still the one in Class 2A Division II.
Carlisle (9-0) remained sixth after the Indians 70-10 win over Overton. Carlisle (4-0 in District 11-2A D-II) plays at Alto (6-3, 3-1) on Friday.
Other No. 1 teams are Abbott (9-0, Class 1A Six-Man Division I), Benjamin (8-0, Class 1A Six-Man Division II), Dallas Parish Episcopal (7-1, Private Schools, 11-Man) and Pasadena First Baptist (8-0, Private Schools, Six-Man).