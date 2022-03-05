JACKSONVILLE — Kilgore College would like it if John Alexander Gymnasium was the site every year for the Region XIV Basketball Tournament.
For the second consecutive season, the Rangers captured the regional title on the JA floor after defeating Lee College 72-55 on Saturday in Jacksonville.
It also means KC earns the automatic bid to the NJCAA National Tournament, which is scheduled for March 16-21 in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The Rangers are 30-2 on the season and are hopeful for a top four seed when the pairings are announced on Sunday by the NJCAA. The seeding, games and at-large bids are scheduled to be unveiled at 5:30 p.m. on njcaa.org.
Lee College (27-4) is hopeful of receiving an at-large bid.
Da'Sean Nelson led the Rangers with 23 points, followed by Daveon Thomas with 18 points.