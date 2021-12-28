The vineyards at Kiepersol are glowing as Christmas lights line the vines twinkle at sunset. Christmas may have passed, but the folks at Kiepersol are still in the holiday spirit and welcome the community to enjoy their display.
The Lights of Kiepersol holiday event, which began in 2018, starts annually on Black Friday with the lighting of the vines at dusk on Tuesday through Saturday evening. The lighting will end Friday.
Founding Brand Manager Kelly Doherty said the tradition has a spiritual meaning. She said Christmas lights signify the Star of Bethlehem and that light is a symbol to portray awareness, knowledge and understanding.
“It is the light of the Holy Spirit in all of us,” she said. “We are so grateful that we can honor and glorify Jesus this Christmas season by shining these lights in His vineyard.”
Doherty said the experience is a peaceful but powerful one.
“It is a peaceful escape from the holiday hustle and bustle,” she said. “The twinkling lights are inspirational and comforting to gaze upon while relaxing with a glass of wine or a cocktail at the Grand Room. It’s a simple, and yet powerful, reminder of the peace of this season.”
Doherty said she hopes people walk away from the experience with a special message.
“Each day, remember that you are the light of the world. Let your light shine before men in such a way that they may see your good works,” she said. “The presence of light and darkness in the world is unmistakable. We must be a light in the darkness.”
Special winter cocktails are available in the Grand Room, Kiepersol’s tasting room. Christmas favorites include a salted caramel White Russian, orange marmalade and cranberry martini and a Santa-rita lemonade made with Kiepersol’s Texuila Blue Agave Spirit.
Kiepersol also has gifts for sale including wine and spirit gift boxes, holiday-labeled wine, shirts, wine-related merchandise, barware and boutique items.
Kiepersol is an estate-grown winery with all wines coming from the 63-acres on the property and producing, on average, 140 tons of grapes each season.
The family-run business, south of Tyler near Bullard, also includes a distillery, tasting rooms, steakhouse restaurant, event venues, RV park and bed-and-breakfast rooms.
For more information, call (903) 894-8995 or visit kiepersol.com.