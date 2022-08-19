Keep Tyler Beautiful is accepting entries to determine artists who will paint murals at three local parks.
The nonprofit organization hopes to add murals to restrooms at Noble E. Young Park, Lindsey Park and Pollard Park to add to the unique character of each park while also beautifying the area and discouraging graffiti.
Previously completed restroom murals can be found at Bergfeld Park, Emmett J. Scott Park, Hillside Park, Golden Road Park and Woldert Park.
To be considered, artists must submit original work by Sept. 16.
Anyone interested in adding art to the city in other ways can submit work year-round for the Beauty and the Box traffic utility box wraps. Approved artwork is added to a gallery for potential sponsors to choose from. If selected, artists receive a $250 stipend.
For information, contact Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Erin Garner at KTyB@TylerTexas.com or (903) 531-1335.
Follow the City of Tyler on Facebook for updates on all upcoming art projects and opportunities to submit artwork.