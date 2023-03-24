JACKSONVILLE — After the Lions held the lead for much of the playoff match, Lufkin's Junior Lopez scored a late hat trick as the Panthers scored a 3-1 win over Tyler on Thursday in a Class 5A bi-district soccer game at the Tomato Bowl.
Lufkin improves to 12-7-2 and the Panthers, who finished second in District 16-5A, advance to the area round to face Lucas Lovejoy or Forney.
The Lions, after finishing third in District 15-5A, end their season at 13-7-2.
Tyler took a 1-0 in the first half after a Lion player was tripped in the box.
Isac Mosica rocketed the ball into the left corner of the net at 14:20 of the first half.
The score that way as goalkeeper Ariel Alfaro kept the Panthers at bay.
At 33 minutes of the second half, Alfaro came out to try and stop the ball and teammate Sammuel Hernandez kicked the ball away to keep the score at 1-0.
Tyler's Ramiro Mendoza just missed a goal, wide left, at 26:25.
But then it was Lopez time.
At 23:31, Lopex took a cornerkick and squeeze the ball in just inside the left post to make it 1-1.
The Lions had a chance to go back in front when Mendoza took a free kick from 21 yards, but it was wide.
Lopez put the Panthers up 2-1 at 5:27 and then to 3-1 at 3:53.
Suriel Bucio was in goal for Lufkin.
In the first game of the doubleheader in Jacksonville, the Pine Tree Lady Pirates defeated Lufkin 5-0 in a Class 5A girls-bidistrict contest.
Pine Tree's Daysha Torres scored a hat trick and Sayge Lohman and Maranda Skinner added a goal apiece.
Lady Pirate goalkeeper Rylie Waclawczyk had the clean sheet.
Torres, Lohman and Indy Salazar had assists on the first half goals for Pine Tree. Lohman added a second assist after the break.
It was the first playoff win for Pine Tree since a 1-0 victory over Texas High back in 2014. The Lady Pirates move to 16-6-2 with the victory.
Pine Tree advances to play McKinney North, a 3-1 winner over Crandall.
In another girls match, Hallsville won over Nacogdoches 5-3.
BOYS
In another bi-district game in Tyler, Nacogdoches advanced past Mount Pleasant in a shootout at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. The two teams tied 1-1 after regulation. The Dragons will face either McKinney North or Corsicana in the second round.
Longview scored a 2-1 win over Kingwood Park in Diboll. The Lobos will face Ennis in area.