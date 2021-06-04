The Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Week will be topped off with the Heart of A Champion Bowl on Saturday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The football game, sponsored by Chick-fil-A, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 and will be sold only on the homeside.
This will be the 11th anniversary of the first All-Star Week and this is the 10th football and cheer game. Last year's event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Northeast Texas FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star week was created with the intent of providing the resources required to fund the ministry of NETX FCA that reaches over 200 schools in the 17-county area, Robert Bardin, Northeast Texas Area Director of the FCA, said.
It will be Red vs. Blue in the football game with Mineola's Luke Blackwell the head coach of the Red Team and Pine Tree's Kerry Lane the head coach of the Blue Team. The boys and girls soccer matches were played on Friday at Grace Community School in Tyler, while the baseball and softball games were played at the Whitehouse Baseball/Softball Complex.
The FCA staff supports coaches and athletes by: providing leadership training to area campus ministries; camp participation and scholarships; Coaches Bible studies; one on one discipleship with coaches and student athletes; Team chapels/Character Coaches; Area outreach events (Fields of Faith); FCA materials and Bibles; Coaches clinics; and providing a presence on the campus.
Bardin added the vision is: “To lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church.”
The goal of the All-Star event is to bring glory to God and recognition to the work of FCA in Northeast Texas and to highlight the talent of the athletes and coaches of Northeast Texas, Bardin said.
Fellowship of Christian Athletics
Heart of A Champion All-Stars
Football
Blue Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Kerry Lane, Pine Tree; Assistant Coaches: Jason Bachman, Pine Tree; John Berry, Longview; Josh Finney, Winnsboro; Jacob Holder, Pine Tree; John King, Longview; Jonny Louvier, Gladewater; Cody Welch, Whitehouse.
Players — 1: QB DJ Freeman, Pine Tree; 2: RB Markevion Haynes, Longview; 2: WR Keelan Turner, Pine Tree; 3: WR Khavia Reese, Gladewater; 4: S Jaxon Jonas, Scurry-Rosser; 5: CB Nick Lincoln, Gladewater; 6: CB Dallis Tate, Brownsboro; 7: LB Aaron Hardman, Wills Point; 8: QB Ryan Wilkerson, Elysian Fields; 9: Curtis Crowe, Spring Hill; 10: S Courtney Stitmon, Pine Tree; 12: S Mathew Ridgon, Carlisle; 13: LB Ty Francisco, Sabine; 14: TE Jojo Clark, Harleton; 15: WR Dom Allen, Winnsboro; 16: CB Grayson Barnett, Union Grove; 17: RB Jackson Frazier, White Oak; 19: RB LaQualon Hale, Longview; 20: RB Mason Songer, Rains; 23: S Matthew Bower, Union Grove; 25: RB Tyler Sheffield, Pine Tree; 27: DE Samuel Williams, Pine Tree; 28: LB Braiden Mathews, Whitehouse; 31: RB Mike Everett, Harmony; 32: LB Jack Janis, Tyler Legacy; 33: OL James Hinch, Rains; 40: TE Ryan Levingston, Pine Tree; 42: C Landon Estes, Elkhart; 50: LB Rhyker Rees, Winnsboro; 52: OL Cayden Croley, Kilgore; 55: TE Trent Bolt, Gladewater; 56: OL Cole Salazar, Pine Tree; 64: OL Luke Sandifer, Lindale; 66: OL Nathan Keller, Gladewater; 71: OL Daniel Mendez, Rains; 73: OL Tae Sterling, Longview; 77: OL Christian Webb, Pine Tree; 88: S Tyler Fridinger, Frankston; 90: DL Joe Jones, Longview.
Red Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Luke Blackwell, Mineola; Assistant Coaches: Scotty Laymance, Union Grove; Kyle Little, Harleton; Bryan Oakes, Rains; Heath Ragle, Mineola; Jeff Riordan, Chapel Hill; Cody Ross, Beckville; Aaron Slider, Mineola.
Players — 2: K Blake Lin, All Saints; 3: WR Joseph McGowan, Rusk; 4: WR Carlos De Leon, Carlisle; 6: LB Cooper Callaway, Bullard; 7: QB Cameron Ford, Chapel Hill; 9: LB Alijah Johnson, Tyler; 10: QB Brink Bizzell, Frankston; 11: WR Corey Sanders II, Lindale; 12: DB Baden Hawkins, Canton; 14: LB Lane Barter, Brook Hill; 15: LB Mauricio Herrera, Van; 19: RB Drew Horn, Athens; 20: DB Jahadé Adams, Chapel Hill; 21: RB Trayveon Epps, Kilgore; 22: DB Mason Mumphrey, Chapel Hill; 23: DB Airik Williams, Lindale; 24: DE Kobe Kendrick, Mineola; 30: LB Connor Clay, Athens; 33: DL Mamichael Nicholson, Tyler Legacy; 34: LB Kale Shaw, Canton; 35: LB Boedy Baker, Alba-Golden; 40: LB Hunter Wright, Mineola; 41: RB Christopher Cade, Canton; 51: OL Aaron Zarate, Grand Saline; 52: OL Dawson Elmore, Mineola; 53: WR Trey Hudson, Chapel Hill; 54: DL Bryant Arthur, Longview; 55: OL Somjai Pryor, Sulphur Springs; 62: OL Jaydon Willie, Harleton; 65: Tucker Rogers, Overton; 70: OL Joseph Monk, Pine Tree; 77: OL Kendrick Tutt, Tyler Legacy; 91: DL JT McFarland, Marshall; 96: OL Chris Horn, Hawkins; 99: DL D'Andre Peoples, Sulphur Springs.