A security officer walks past the front of the Jackson Women’s Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., on Sunday. The medical facility was open for three hours before anti-abortion protesters arrived. The clinic is the only facility that performs abortions in the state. On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion. On Tuesday, Mississippi judge rejected a request by clinic to temporarily block a law that would ban most abortions.