FILE — In this Sept. 14, 2020, file photo Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler speaks, during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. The EPA released one of its last major rollbacks under the Trump administration on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, limiting what evidence it will consider about risks of pollutants in a way that opponents say could cripple future public health regulation. Wheeler said the new rule, which restricts what findings from public health studies the agency can consider in crafting health protections, was made in the name of transparency about government decision-making. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)