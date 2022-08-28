The opening weekend was a mixed bag for Southwest Junior College Football Conference teams.
The league was 4-2 with wins by defending national champion New Mexico Military Institute, Blinn College, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, Cisco and Tyler Junior College.
Losses were by Trinity Valley Community College and Navarro College, both on the road.
This Week's Results
Thursday, Aug. 25: Snow (Utah) 36, Trinity Valley 14.
Saturday, Aug. 27: New Mexico Military 44, Pagago (Arizona) Junior College 13; Blinn 55, Louisiana Community College 0; Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 44, Southern-Shreveport 0; Cisco 52, Gordon's Academy 0; Tyler 65, Resolution Prep Academy 0; Hutchinson (Kansas) 42, Navarro 0.
Here are some highlights from the weekend:
NMMI: The Broncos used a 30-point second quarter en route to a 44-13 win over Pagago (Arizona) Junior College Pumas on Saturday at the Wool Bowl in Roswell, New Mexico.
NMMI totaled 404 yards of offense, while on defense the Broncos lived in the Pumas backfield, making 22 tackles for losses.
