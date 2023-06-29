ARLINGTON – Sure, Josh Jung imagined making the All-Star team. Imagined it, even. Put it down on the vision board he made for himself before the season.
A rookie All-Star? Big dreams.
“It’s just kind of a wow moment,” Jung said Thursday after being informed he was one of a club-record four Rangers elected as starters for the July 11 game in Seattle. “It hasn’t really hit me yet. It’s always been [a dream]. But to really hear it is just special. And it’s going to be super to share with everybody.”
Like virtually the entire infield. Jung, the first MLB rookie elected to start an All-Star Game since Aaron Judge in 2017, will be joined by catcher Jonah Heim, second baseman Marcus Semien and shortstop Corey Seager in the AL starting lineup. Semien, in 2021, is the only one who had started an All-Star Game previously.
The Rangers, who have led the AL West all season, have more starters than any other AL team and more than any AL team since Boston in 2016. In the second round of voting, when elections were trimmed to head-to-head contests, the Rangers beat Toronto players in all three head-to-head matchups. Heim had finished second by 300,000 votes in the first round to Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman. For the second round, vote totals were reset to zero and fans were only permitted to vote once per day.
The contingent could grow. The remainder of the roster, including pitchers, will be named on Sunday evening. The bulk of the pitchers and reserves will be chosen by player voting, which was completed over the weekend, but has not yet been released. Outfielder Adolis García is the Rangers’ fifth finalist. Starter Nathan Eovaldi is a strong candidate to be added, too.
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was elected to his 11th All-Game and will be joined in the AL lineup by teammate Shohei Ohtani, who last week was chosen at designated hitter as the league's top-vote getter in the first round.
Texas’ previous high was three starters in 2012, when Adrian Beltré, Josh Hamilton and Mike Napoli were picked.
Tampa Bay first baseman Yandy Díaz and outfielder Randy Arozarena were among the first-time starters, joined by Atlanta shortstop Orlando Arcia and catcher Sean Murphy, Miami second baseman Luis Arraez and Atlanta outfielder Corbin Carroll.
Three Los Angeles Dodgers were picked: first baseman Freddie Freeman, outfielder Mookie Betts and designated hitter J.D. Martinez.
St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado was elected to his fifth start and eighth appearance.
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, elected to start for the fifth time, hasn’t played since June 3 because of a torn ligament in his right big toe. Houston’s Yordan Alvarez finished fourth in the AL outfield voting.
Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. earned an outfield spot last week as the NL's top vote-getter during the first round, from May 31 to June 22. The second round started Monday and ended Thursday.
Heim edged Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman 52%-48% and Díaz beat out Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 53%-47%. The closest NL votes were both 53%-47%: Arraez over Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies and Martinez over Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper.