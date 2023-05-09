Jordan Spieth withdrew Monday from this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson, citing a wrist injury.
Spieth said the injury needs evaluation “week to week,” which could threaten his ability to play in next week’s PGA Championship at Oak Hill. Spieth needs to win only the PGA Championship to complete the career Grand Slam.
According to the PGA Tour, Spieth felt severe pain in his left wrist over the weekend and doctors told him the injury “requires rest and limited movement.”
The Byron Nelson, played each year in the Dallas area, is Spieth’s hometown tournament, meaning he did not take the decision to withdraw lightly.
“The AT&T Byron Nelson means the absolute world to me and I’m disappointed to miss it this week,” Spieth wrote in a social media post. “Playing in front of family & friends in Dallas is one of the highlights of my year, and the tournament staff and volunteers are second to none.
“I’m focused on healing as quickly as possible and will have to evaluate my recovery week to week,” the former world No. 1 added. “Sincere thanks to the medical professionals who have supported me over the weekend.”
Spieth is a three-time major champion, winning the 2015 Masters, the 2015 U.S. Open and the 2017 Open Championship. He has won just two tournaments since then, and none since April 2022.
Jim Furyk named Ryder Cup vice captain
Jim Furyk was named a vice captain for the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team on Monday.
The biennial competition against Team Europe takes place Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in Rome, Italy.
U.S. captain Zach Johnson previously named Steve Stricker and Davis Love III as vice captains.
“Jim and I have been friends for more than 20 years,” said Johnson. “He’s an amazing leader, mentor and someone I trust. He understands what it takes to compete at the highest level, and how to be a team player. I will be leaning on his experience a ton in the lead up to Marco Simone in September.”
A 17-time PGA Tour winner, Furyk previously served as the Ryder Cup captain in 2018 and as vice captain in 2016 and 2020. He played in nine consecutive Ryder Cups from 1997-2014.
“I’ve been involved in the Ryder Cup since 1997, and my passion for this event is unmatched,” Furyk said. “Captain Zach Johnson shares that passion, and I can’t wait to get to Italy to help our U.S. Team work toward retaining the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone.”
Last week, Furyk was named captain of the U.S. team for the 2024 Presidents Cup competition in Montreal.
Furyk, 52, won the 2003 U.S. Open and was runner-up at the 2013 PGA Championship. He was the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year and FedEx Cup champion in 2010 and established a tour record with a round of 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship.
Stephen Ames wins Mitsubishi Electric for second title of 2023
Stephen Ames of Canada wrapped up a stellar weekend of golf with a bogey-free, 4-under-par 68 to win the Mitsubishi Electric Classic by four shots on Sunday in Duluth, Georgia.
Ames held at least a share of the lead after each round in order to secure his second win of the season and his fourth career title on the PGA Tour Champions. He had previously won the Trophy Hassan II in Morocco in February.
Ames carded a 19-under 197 at TPC Sugarloaf, where he also won this event in 2017, to finish well ahead of Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez (68 Sunday).
Making the victory sweeter, Ames’ son Ryan served as his caddie for the week.
“(It was) different for me, going through each shot and what my thoughts were and stuff like that, and the things that we needed to work on and stuff like that,” Ames said. “I think this week overall, I think the fact that I ended up winning as well, it kind of adds icing on the cake.”
Ames got off to a careful start, with a birdie on the par-5 third hole joining eight pars on his front nine. He got another birdie to drop at the par-5 10th before adding the final two at the par-4 14th and 17th holes. Ames made a long par putt at the last hole to remain bogey-free.
The golfer best known for winning The Players Championship in 2006 chalked up his success to remaining “quiet” and calm when he addresses the ball.
“I think overall it’s just realizing how important the mindset is and how important the focus part of it is when I’m playing golf,” Ames said. “I tend to be very technical in my golf swing and after — in the last year and a half I’ve let that go quite a bit and funny enough, in letting that go, my swing has actually gotten better because I’ve gotten quieter mentally.”
Ames is projected to remain in fourth in the Schwab Cup money standings following the win.
Jimenez had three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and never seriously threatened the lead. He picked up three birdies on the back nine to ensure sole possession of second.
Ken Tanigawa began the day in second place and shot a quiet 71 to finish in third at 13 under. Brett Quigley (69) was fourth at 12 under, and Lee Janzen and Steve Stricker shot rounds of 68 to tie for fifth at 11 under.
Thailand wins International Crown; United States places third
Thailand ran the table at the Hanwha LifePlus International Crown, defeating Australia in the finals of the team event on Sunday afternoon at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.
The team of Atthaya Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit and sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn went 6-0-0 in the round-robin stage over the first three days. They lost only one individual match the entire week — one of the singles matches against the United States in the semifinal round Sunday morning — but it was just a brief speed bump en route to winning the nation’s first International Crown.
“First of all it’s such an honor to represent our country,” said Moriya Jutanugarn, whose sister, Ariya, earned the inaugural most valuable player award. “Of course, we had a really good team this week. Everyone just give 100 percent for every match. A lot of the good players are out here. We’re just trying to stay there and just keep committed, and trying to play as solid as we can.”
The United States rebounded from their semifinal loss to Thailand to defeat Sweden in the consolation match and take third place.
The International Crown was played for the first time since 2018 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top eight countries in women’s golf were determined by last year’s Rolex Rankings and each country sent four of its top players to the unique team event.
The countries were seeded and split into two pools, with teams competing in four ball (best ball) in a single round-robin format from Thursday to Saturday. The top two countries from each pool advanced to Sunday.
Two semifinal matches were played Sunday morning, each consisting of two singles matches and one foursomes (alternate-shot) match. Thailand took two of three matches against the U.S., while Australia swept Sweden, setting up the finals Sunday afternoon in the same format.
Thitikul defeated Lexi Thompson 3 and 2 to open their semifinal showdown, but Lilia Vu got the Americans on the board by beating Tavatanakit 1 up. Vu trailed 1 down after 12 holes but won the 13th and 14th with pars — while Tavatanakit bogeyed each — to take the lead for good.
But in the alternate-shot match, the Jutanugarn sisters birdied the par-5 third and fifth holes for a 2-up lead on Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang for an early lead. Korda and Kang rallied to even the match through 16 holes, but the Jutanugarns birdied the par-3 17th to take the lead for good.
The finals weren’t as close. Thitikul defeated Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou 4 and 2, winning four of the last five holes, while Tavatanakit eased to a 4-and-3 victory over Hannah Green. The Jutanugarns lost their first two holes to Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp, but they bounced back and won Nos. 3, 5, 7, 8, 9 and 10 — all with birdies — to turn the match around en route to a 4-and-3 win.
Ariya Jutanugarn said the Thai players felt a bit worried Saturday night about the final day of the tournament.
“We kind of talked through it and then everybody just said, ‘You know what, do our best, and let’s go with no expectations and we know that the result is gonna be great,’ ” she said.
In the consolation match, Madelene Sagstrom got the Swedes on the board with a quick 5-and-4 victory over Vu. Thompson tied the score by beating Maja Stark 3 and 2, and Kang and Korda grinded out a close 1-up victory over Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall.
Kang and Korda won just two holes and never led by more than one.
“Having team events like this, I think, brings a wider fan base for us,” Thompson said. “I think fans really enjoy it, and I think there’s a lot more energy out here and people cheering and things like that. We got big crowds today. I think it’s important for women’s golf in general, too, to have these events.”