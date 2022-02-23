Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Periods of light freezing rain early...mixing with rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Periods of light freezing rain early...mixing with rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.