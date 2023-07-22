Consumers can play an active role in keeping themselves safe by practicing safe food handling— especially with fruit and vegetable consumption. This time of year, many of us are enjoying the variety of fruits and vegetables warm weather brings and being sure to consume plentiful fruits and vegetables every day helps promote good health throughout our entire lifespan. While all produce you buy in the U.S. should be safe from a pesticide standpoint, there are some further guidelines to consider when purchasing fruits and vegetables. Advice out of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) includes choosing produce that isn’t bruised or damaged. Bruised produce can often be on the verge of spoiling or may already be spoiled. Additionally, broken skin or peels on produce can allow the fruit to be contaminated with microbial pests. The CDC also advises that when choosing pre-cut fruits and vegetables, it’s best to pick ones that have been kept cold by being refrigerated or placed on ice.
What should you do to your fresh produce when you get home, before you eat it? Simple: Just rinse it with clean running water (unless you have pre-packed produce that says the contents have already been washed).
Accessing clean water is the first step in safely eliminating any contaminants—including dirt, microbes or lingering pesticide residues. You should also be sure to wash produce that has a peel, even if you plan to discard it. Recommendations from the CDC on how to wash your produce include:
Avoid washing fruits and vegetables with soap, detergent, or a commercial produce wash. This is not recommended. Also, never use bleach solutions or other disinfecting products on food (these chemicals can make you very ill if ingested).
Remove damaged or bruised areas of produce before preparing or eating them.
Dry fruits and vegetables with a clean paper towel after you are finished washing them.
Prepare your fruits and vegetables with clean hands and utensils.
We hope these guidelines and tips help you get well on your way to building healthy plates packed with produce! For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.