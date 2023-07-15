Since childhood we’ve been encouraged to eat more fruits and veggies, yet as adults many of us still don’t get the recommended 5-9 daily servings. Years of research and PBH’s State of the Plate has shown that only about 10% of Americans meet the recommended daily intake of fruits and vegetables, so, we have a lot of room for improvement. Fruits and vegetables are packed with nutrients that benefit our health in many ways, and the more variety of colors we eat, the more nutrients we will be feeding our body with.
Try to support your grocery store’s local produce selection when available and learn about the farm it came from. Learning about the growing process helps to develop an appreciation for all the food we can purchase. Or, a fun family activity is to go to a local farm and pick your own produce or visit a local farmers market and hear about their growing process and harvesting process.
We spend a large amount of money throughout the year on food to nourish our own bodies, but many of us end up throwing away a huge portion of food because we forget about it or buy too much of it and it starts to spoil.
This not only wastes our hard-earned money, but it also wastes the efforts of the farmers and supply chains that got us that food to buy.
Have too many herbs growing in your garden or leftover from the store that you don’t know what to do with? Harvest them, wash them, chop them, and freeze them into ice cube trays with some olive oil or vegetable broth or stock. This not only stretches the lifespan of your herbs, but it also saves you time when preparing a future recipe.
Keep a “scraps” bag in your freezer. Whenever I’m prepping my meals, I toss my fruit and veggie scraps, tops, and peels into a gallon zip top bag and keep it in my freezer. Another idea is to keep only vegetable scraps in their own bag in the freezer and make a tasty soup stock by adding them to a pot with boiling water for tasty homemade soup on a cold winter day.
Don’t wash your produce until you are about to eat it! It can be tempting to wash all your produce as soon as you get it home. Pre-washed produce tends to get eaten faster than unwashed, but you can make your produce last longer by waiting to wash until you are ready to eat. If you wash your produce and don’t let it dry completely, you will be speed up the ripening process or even mold growth and need to use your items much quicker than you may want.
Transfer your produce to a tightly sealed container to extend the freshness- bonus points if it is clear! Instead, opt for a clear container so you can see what fruits or veggies are waiting to be eaten.
Let’s care for our bodies by feeding ourselves with fruits and veggies, but let’s also use them to their greatest potentials by not wasting the hard-working efforts of our nation’s farmers and supply chains to get it to our homes. For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.