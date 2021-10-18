When Jimbo Fisher got the question Monday about LSU, he responded with a major endorsement of Texas A&M.
“I love being here. This is the job I want. I got a great contract,” Fisher said, praising Chancellor John Sharp, President Katherine Banks and athletic director Ross Bjork.
“We’re building something. We’re recruiting great players. I really believe we’re in the process of building something great. I plan on being here and fulfilling this contract.”
LSU announced Sunday that it was buying out current coach Ed Orgeron, although he will finish the season. Orgeron won the 2019 national championship but is 9-8 since then and questions about off-the-field behavior have surfaced as well.
Fisher coached at LSU from 2000-06 where he was offensive coordinator under Nick Saban and Les Miles. Besides the Baton Rouge connection, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward is a longtime friend and hired Fisher at A&M.
So when the announcement was made, Fisher’s name immediately went to the forefront of media speculation — never mind a major four-year contract extension just before the season. The extension, which takes Fisher through 2030, pays him more than $9 million and makes him the second-highest paid college football coach behind Saban.
If Fisher were to leave A&M, he would not have to pay any money in a buyout.
After finishing 9-1 last season and winning the Orange Bowl, A&M is 5-2 this season including an upset of No. 1 Alabama two weeks ago.
Fisher addressed the LSU connection Monday.
“I coached there,” Fisher said. “It was a great place. We won national championships. It’s a wonderful place.
“I love being at A&M and I plan on being at A&M here and fulfilling my whole contract. I love everything about this place.”
Fisher talked about how his family has put down roots in College Station four years after he was hired there, and talked about the ranch he has just outside the town. He noted how the A&M fanbase has embraced his family and his charitable foundation.
His wife, Courtney, even weighed in on social media Monday.
“And for the record, I love it here, too!” she tweeted.
Culturally, it seems like a solid fit.
“I don’t know how else I can say it,” Fisher said.
©2021 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.