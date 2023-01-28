HOUSTON — Jarace Walker poured in 25 points and No. 3 Houston staged a colossal rally late in the second half to defeat visiting Cincinnati 75-69 on Saturday afternoon in American Athletic Conference play.
The Cougars (20-2, 8-1 AAC) outscored the Bearcats (14-8, 5-4) by a 21-7 margin over the final nine-plus minutes to win for the 11th time in their past 12 games. Jamal Shead hit a go-ahead jumper with 47 seconds left before sinking a pair of free throws to seal the victory.
Walker sank 10 of 14 shots and added seven rebounds for Houston, which went 30 for 53 (56.6%) from the field. J’Wan Roberts added 14 points, while Shead finished with 13.
Landers Nolley II paced Cincinnati with 24 points and six rebounds on 9-of-14 shooting, including 6-for-10 from deep. Viktor Lakhin contributed 15 points and David DeJulius supplied 14 along with nine assists.
The Bearcats made 27 of 61 shots (44.3%) from the floor but made just 4 of 7 free throws.
After Houston trailed by 11 with 11:28 remaining, Shead scored five straight points to ignite a 13-2 surge that evened things at 62. Walker scored in the paint with 3:51 left to put the Cougars up 66-64 — their first lead since the game’s opening minutes.
A dunk from Lakhin and a triple from DeJulius later tied things at 69-all ahead of Shead’s late heroics.
Nolley made four 3-pointers and had 14 points in the first half to send the Bearcats into the break with a 43-36 edge.
Houston had pulled within four after Walker hit a trey and threw down an alley-oop dunk, but Mika Adams-Woods drilled a half-court heave at the buzzer to forge the seven-point advantage. Walker led the Cougars with 12 points through the first 20 minutes of action.
Cincinnati came roaring out of the gates, going a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc during a 16-0 run that gave the Bearcats a 19-6 lead with 13:08 left in the first half. The 13-point deficit marked Houston’s largest of the season.