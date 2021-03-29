Jacksonville College will be hosting the annual Region XIV Basketball Tournament April 6-10.
"Jacksonville College considers it both a privilege and an honor that the Presidents of Region XIV have awarded us this awesome responsibility to host the 2021 Region XIV Basketball Tournament," Connie Greer, Jacksonville College's Director of Library services/Director of Public Relations, said in a statement.
Tickets are available on sale at https://www.jacksonville-college.edu/region-xiv-championship-tournament via the school website.
Tournament passes are available for $25. Session tickets are $5. There will be 600 tickets available for general admission and 78 reserve tickets.
All games are scheduled for John Alexander Gymnasium, 811 Farnsworth St., in Jacksonville.
The winners of the tournament receive automatic bids to the NJCAA national tournaments in Lubbock (women) an Hutchinson, Kansas (men).
---
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
April 6-10, 2021
John Alexander Gymnasium
Jacksonville
Tuesday, April 6
Men's First Round Games
Session 1
Game 1 — No. 8 vs. No. 9, 1 p.m.
Game 2 — No. 5 vs. No 12, 3 p.m.
Session 2
Game 3 — No. 7 vs. No. 10, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 6 vs. No. 11, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, April 7
Women's Quarterfinals
Session 1
Game 5 — No. 1 vs. No. 8, 1 p.m.
Game 6 — No. 4 vs. No. 5, 3 p.m.
Session 2
Game 7 — No. 2 vs. No. 7, 6 p.m.
Game 8 — No. 3 vs. No. 6, 8 p.m.
Thursday, April 8
Men's Quarterfinals
Session 1
Game 9 — No. 1 vs. Game 1 Winner, 1 p.m.
Game 10 — No. 4 vs. Game 2 Winner, 3 p.m.
Session 2
Game 11 — No. 2 vs. Game 3 Winner, 6 p.m.
Game 12 — No. 3 vs. Game 4 Winner, 8 p.m.
Friday, April 9
Women's Semifinals
Session 1
Game 13 — Women's Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner, 1 p.m.
Game 14 — Women's Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner, 3 p.m.
Men's Semifinals
Session 2
Game 15 — Men's Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 6 p.m.
Game 16 — Men's Game 15 Winner vs. Game 16 Winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
Women's and Men's Championship
Game 17 (Women) — Game 13 Winner vs Game 14 Winner, 4 p.m.
Game 18 (Men) — Game 15 Winner vs Game 16 Winner, 7 p.m.