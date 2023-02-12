PHOENIX — It’s time to pause discussions about interceptions. Time to forget about the pain of losing offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and the move toward the West Coast offense. It doesn’t matter any longer whether you think he deserves a $40 million average salary.
You can talk football later.
Thursday night was about the type of man Dak Prescott is.
Just days before Prescott’s biggest rival, the Eagles, were scheduled to face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, praise was heaped on the Cowboys quarterback.
Prescott was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year at Thursday’s NFL Honor Show. The name of the award says everything. It’s named after one of the great players and ambassadors in the history of the NFL.
This award is about why Prescott remains a beloved figure in the locker room. Why the Jones family is so comfortable saying he’s the face of the franchise and paying him as such.
While what a player does on the field matters in some form, it’s what you do away from it that allows people to know who you are.
“To be nominated Man of the Year, people don’t understand how big that is,” former Cowboys and newly elected Hall of Fame linebacker DeMarcus Ware said. “You got to be almost perfect. You got to do something not just one year but year after year. He was up for it a couple of times and didn’t get it and now he gets it. He’s been doing the same thing because it’s natural to him. He’s been doing the same thing every year and finally he gets recognized for it.”
Prescott’s charitable foundation, Faith Fight Finish, focuses on colon cancer research, mental health and suicide prevention, opening dialogue between law enforcement and the communities it serves, and assisting people who face life-challenging hardships.
“From the very first day, Dak has displayed the heart and soul that reflect and define this award,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. “He is a star on the field, but more importantly, he is a character-driven role model off the field.”
If you think the initiatives involved with Prescott’s charity are something a corporate community relations person developed, think again.
Prescott is living what his charity represents.
The faith comes from his mother, Peggy, who died of colon cancer when he was in college.
Prescott recalled what his mother told him after she was diagnosed with cancer: “When your mom gets diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and she’s given months to live and she’s giving you that news and she tells you all greats have a story ... ‘allow me to be your great [story]. Allow me to be your story.’ "
Prescott teared up when speaking about his mother Thursday night during the NFL Honors ceremony. Later when asked about his mother and her thoughts on the award, Prescott noted, ”she’d be crying. She’s a crier when happy moments came.”
The difficult moments, when tears not only show the emotion but the search for why, are a reason Prescott’s foundation talks about suicide prevention.
Prescott’s brother Jace died by suicide in the spring of 2020.
Following the loss of his brother, Prescott talked about his own mental health struggles, which included short-term depression. It was a revealing look by Prescott who admitted he’s subject to his own failings as man.
Prescott also isn’t afraid to speak out on issues when it comes to people of color and their problems with police departments. He wants his foundation to bridge the two parties.
Nobody is perfect, but how you fight through adversity shows people the type of man or woman you are. Prescott has the attitude that you don’t let adversity smother you. You attack it. You don’t run. You get better from it.
Over the last few years, Prescott’s personal life has been public record. He didn’t run from that.
He embraced it.
“My story is not for me and I say that all the time,” Prescott said. “I’m living the life that God wants me to live. Hopefully to inspire others and make a difference in their lives and share my story. As I said that’s what gives me peace, when good, bad anything comes, understand that, there’s a great purpose for me. It may not be my time, but just to stay focused and continue to dive into my faith, the word my mother left me, and be thankful and blessed and that’s gotten me to this point and I know more great things will come because of that.”
