While state officials wring their hands about the shortage of teachers, it’s all hands on deck at Texas public schools to get students to the classroom and help them catch up on their learning. Teachers are picking up bus shifts, superintendents are stepping in as substitute teachers, and everyone is quickening their path to burnout.
If Gov. Greg Abbott and lawmakers are serious about finding solutions, they can start by diving into Texas’ teacher preparation programs. The regulatory landscape for these programs is so lax that experts who spoke to our colleagues in the Education Lab described it as a “Wild West.”
It’s a label that should make all of us cringe. We entrust teachers with our children every day.
University-based teaching programs used to be the largest producers of teachers, but since 2015, most prospective teachers in Texas are professionals with degrees in other fields who enroll in alternative certification programs. One of these programs, the for-profit Texas Teachers of Tomorrow, was preparing more than half of 132,000 teacher candidates in the state last year.
But the reporting of Dallas Morning News journalists Emily Donaldson, Talia Richman and Corbett Smith revealed that Texas Teachers of Tomorrow is failing to meet key state standards for teacher prep programs. The Texas Education Agency found that the program misled aspiring teachers with advertising, did not provide the required mentors and could not show that its training was based on research.
Company officials told our colleagues that they had fixed or “substantially resolved” a number of the issues. Yet this wasn’t the first time that Texas Teachers of Tomorrow didn’t measure up. A 2016 TEA audit also found the company out of compliance with five out of eight standards.
One program’s struggles should not be used as an indictment against all alternative certification programs. But these problems have to be a wake-up call for Texas state regulators and policymakers. We can’t be sure about the quality of our teacher prep programs because oversight is so loose.
The TEA checks on dozens of certification programs about once every five years. That is inadequate, as it allows issues to fester for a long time before they come to the attention of state regulators. And even when they do, as was the case with Texas Teachers of Tomorrow, the state bureaucracy is too slow to react.
The audit that flagged several problems was issued last spring, and it has taken nearly a year for state regulators to get to a decision point. Public records show that the State Board for Educator Certification will consider in a meeting Friday whether to place the company’s accreditation on probation status.
Is Texas setting up aspiring teachers to fail? That is a question for state legislators, who must review the teacher prep program accreditation process for quality assurance.
Yes, Texas needs more teachers, and alternative certification programs broaden the pool of candidates. But in our eagerness to recruit teachers, we can’t set the bar so low that we leave educators ill-prepared, compromising the education of our own kids.
We charge teachers with molding future generations to be good citizens and critical thinkers. Their preparation should reflect the seriousness of that role.