There were Lions and Tigers and no fans on Tuesday night in Tyler.
In a game that both coaches and schools were anxious to get past, the Tyler High Lions scored a 71-59 win over the Texas High Tigers in a District 15-5A basketball game at the Lions Den.
A little over three weeks ago on Jan. 13 in Texarkana, the two teams got into a fight just minutes into the first quarter, resulting in a double forfeit and several players from both teams suspended.
Only players (minus three players from each team who were deemed to be instigators by the district executive committee), coaches, school officials, seven Tyler ISD and one Texarkana ISD policemen, and media were present.
“There were a lot of lessons learned,” Tyler Coach Justin Johnson said. “I told them if they don’t take anything away from this, that’s a loss. I think we got stronger from it. We have talked to them daily about holding themselves accountable. We held ourselves accountable and we are moving on.”
The Lions are 21-8 on the season and 9-3 in district. The Tigers are 2-10 in district.
While it may have seemed like a scrimmage with the seats empty, it was high-level play.
The Lions gradually pulled away in the second quarter, gaining as much as a 16-point lead in the third quarter. But the Tigers played well, not giving up. The teams were tied at 17-17 after the first quarter and Tyler led 36-28 at halftime and 51-43 heading into the fourth quarter.
Senior Ashad Walker led Tyler with 20 points, followed by Jaishua Brown with 15 and Jace Sanford with 10.
Damon Augustus paced the Tigers with 20 points, followed by Dee Hannah (16) and Alex Orr (13).
Also scoring for the Lions were Tacorey Gilliam (9), Marquette Martin (7), Geordon Mitchell (6) and Derrick McFall (4).
Sanford led Tyler with six rebounds with McFall adding five. Da’Marius McGowan and Brown had four boards apiece. Martin, McFall, Brown, Sanford, Gilliam, Walker and Mitchell had two steals each.
David Potter and Noah Hampton added five points each for the Texarkana school.
Augustus grabbed seven boards with five each from CJ Brown and Hampton.
The Lions were 6 of 13 from 3-point (Brown, 3; Gilliam, 1; Walker, 1; Martin, 1). Tyler was 5 of 8 from the free throw line.
The Tigers were 9 of 18 from 3-point (Hannah, 3; Orr, 3; Augustus, 2; Hampton, 1). Texas High was 10 of 14 at the free throw line.
“I’m happy how our team’s fought through adversity,” Johnson said. “As long as we block out the noise, we will continue progress on and off the court. (We) have a tough Longview team coming in for our senior night and would love for our fans to come out and support.”
Longview is scheduled to play at Tyler at 7 p.m. Friday. Texas High is set to visit Hallsville on Friday.
LIONS TALES: Tyler High won the JV game, 77-48. The Lady Lions played in Texarkana, falling to the Lady Tigers 75-73 in overtime. The Lady Lions had already secured second place in district.