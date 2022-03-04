St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America date back to the country’s founding. However you celebrate, make sure you and your friends stay safe this St. Patrick’s Day by remembering one important piece of advice: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. If you plan to drink any alcoholic beverage, it’s essential that you plan for a sober designated driver beforehand. To help keep your community safe,
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Texas Department of Transportation to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving. Even one drink can be one too many.
According to NHTSA, 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019. Additionally, one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019. As you head out to the festivities, help us spread the word: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.
During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day weekend alone, more than three out of five (63%) crash fatalities involved a drunk driver.
Before ever heading out, it’s vital to plan ahead:
• Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
• If available, use your community’s sober ride program.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact law enforcement.
• Do you have a friend who has been drinking and is about to drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
For more information, contact: Jeffrey Pearce, Watch UR BAC program, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services, by phone: 979-321-5333; or email: Jeffrey.Pearce@ag.tamu.edu. Website: https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program is a free, statewide program to promote alcohol awareness, the dangers of impaired driving, and friends watching out for friends.
For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.