This January 2010 photo provided by Ian Joughin shows the area near the grounding line of the Pine Island Glacier along its west side in Antarctica. According to a study published in the Friday, June 11, 2021 issue of Science Advances, the critical Antarctic glacier is looking more vulnerable as satellite images show the ice shelf that blocks it from collapsing into the sea is breaking up much faster than before and spawning huge icebergs. (Ian Joughin via AP)