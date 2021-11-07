FILE - A drop of water falls off an iceberg melting in the Nuup Kangerlua Fjord in southwestern Greenland, Tuesday Aug. 1, 2017. The difference between what happens at 1.5 degrees and 2 degrees can hit the Arctic harder than the rest of the world, University of Alaska Fairbanks climate scientist John Walsh. “We can save the Arctic, or at least preserve it in many ways, but we’re going to lose that if we go above 1.5.” (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)