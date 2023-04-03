HOUSTON — The University of Connecticut built a couple of big leads, held off a couple of San Diego State rallies and pulled away late, capturing the NCAA National Championship with a 76-59 win at NRG Stadium on Monday.
UConn (31-8) led 36-24 at halftime, and built a 16-point cushion in the second half. San Diego State (32-7) cut the deficit to five with about five minutes remaining, but the Huskies made one final run and ran away with the program’s fifth national title.
After the Aztecs cut the lead to five, Hawkins knocked down a 3-pointer to begin a 9-0 Huskie run that put things away.
The Huskies matched Duke and Indiana for the fourth most championships in NCAA history behind UCLA (11), Kentucky (eight) and North Carolina (six).
UConn was paced by Tristen Newton and Adama Sanogo, who both recorded double-doubles and combined for 35 points and 10 rebounds. Newton finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Sanogo had 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Hawkins added 17 points, Alex Karaban five points, five rebounds and three blocks and Andre Jackson, Jr. three points. The UConn bench outscored the San Diego State reserves 16-10.
UConn held a 40-34 edge in rebounds, and both teams connected on six 3-pointers.
Keshad Johnson led the way for San Diego State with 14 points. Lamont Butler and Matt Bradley scored 13 apiece, and Nathan Mensha had eight points and six rebounds.
UConn became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship.
They won the six games by an average of an even 20 points, only a fraction less than what North Carolina did in sweeping to the title in 2009.