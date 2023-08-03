A new monument was unveiled at a Tyler hospital to remember children lost due to miscarriage, accident or other circumstances.
Retired physician Dr. Lourell Sutliff and his wife Lynda Sutliff donated the funds to purchase the Hope Monument at Christus Mother Frances Hospital to remember those lost children.
On Wednesday, people gathered outside the hospital to see the monument. Speaker Andy Navarro, vice president of mission integration at Christus, remembers meeting with Lourell about the statue and appreciating the idea.
“Today we are very grateful that we’re gonna celebrate their selfless generosity and their compassion," Navarro said. “For anyone who [has] ever experienced the trauma of an early infant death, this monument serves as a tangible reminder of God's love and peace for us and in the wake of losing a child that this hope monument will help facilitate healing and reconciliation.”
The statue depicts Jesus comforting a young mother as he cradles a child, Navarro described. If you sit next to the young girl, it is as if Jesus is talking to you, said Robin Rowan, executive director of the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Foundation.
Lourell remembers a board member and seeing a statue in Kerrville. The board member showed him pictures and gave him the contact information of the artist who was a devout Catholic. The artist, Beverly Peddleford, and her husband drove 1,200 miles to deliver it.
He is a former obstetrician and has delivered thousands of babies in the 50 years he practiced. He was on the board of CARE (Christ-centered Abortion Recovery & Education) in Tyler.
“Obstetrics are usually a very happy event for families,” Lourell said. “But some of the saddest things that I [have] ever witnessed are couples [and] parents that have lost a child.”
“It was something I felt led to do to help the women of Tyler and help mothers and fathers who have lost children,” Lourell said.
They considered other places about placing the statue but ultimately chose Christus because they wanted a Christian setting and the ability for people to walk by and see it. Lourell had previously worked at Mother Frances for two years and knew "it would be close to people who would need it."
“I encourage anyone who has lost a child to come to Mother Frances and sit and quiet reflection, prayer, and get some comfort from a tragic situation,” Lourell said.