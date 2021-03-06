MINEOLA — The Mineola Yellowjackets and Lady 'Jackets captured the team titles in the Alba-Golden Golf Tournament held on March 5 at Mineola Country Club.
Mineola's Ava Johnson earned medalist honors in the girls event, followed by runner-up Rhiana Bradshaw of Quitman and third-place Sunni Ruffin of Mineola.
Joining Johnson and Ruffin on the Lady 'Jackets team were Savannah Lopez, Valerie Moreland and Allie Hooten.
Quitman's Aiden Conner won medalist honors in the boys tourney. Parker Simpkins of Quitman was second with Mineola's Oliver Barnes third.
Joining Barnes on the Mineola team were T.J. Moreland, Jack Heard, Scout Parker and Mateo Renaud.
Winona and Bullard Brook Hill also participated in the tourney.