GRANBURY — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders placed third in the Granbury Golf Invitational on March 3 and 4 at Harbor Lakes Country Club.
The Lady Raiders carded a 717. Jenks (Oklahoma) won with a 627, followed by Amarillo (695).
Following Tyler Legacy were host Granbury (777) and Richardson J.J. Pearce (792).
Emily Machin led the Lady Raiders with a 162 (83-79), followed by Isabella Miller (97-85—182), Sheridan Dodd (94-93—187), KyAmbria Acy (96-92—188) and Ella Harbold (95-105—200).
Lisa Herman of Jenks earned medalist honors with a 145 (76-69). She was followed by Charlene Thacker of Amarillo (78-75—153) and Sophia Lefler of Jenks (78-79—157).