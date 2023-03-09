Lady Raiders
The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders golf team includes, from left, KyAmbria Acy, Isabella Miller, Emily Machin, Sheridan Dodd and Ella Harbold. They placed third in the Granbury Invitational March 3-4.

 Tyler ISD/Courtesy

GRANBURY — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders placed third in the Granbury Golf Invitational on March 3 and 4 at Harbor Lakes Country Club.

The Lady Raiders carded a 717. Jenks (Oklahoma) won with a 627, followed by Amarillo (695).

Following Tyler Legacy were host Granbury (777) and Richardson J.J. Pearce (792).

Emily Machin led the Lady Raiders with a 162 (83-79), followed by Isabella Miller (97-85—182), Sheridan Dodd (94-93—187), KyAmbria Acy (96-92—188) and Ella Harbold (95-105—200).

Lisa Herman of Jenks earned medalist honors with a 145 (76-69). She was followed by Charlene Thacker of Amarillo (78-75—153) and Sophia Lefler of Jenks (78-79—157).

