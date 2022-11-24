Longview (12-0) vs. Port Arthur Memorial (11-1)
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Stadium: John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium, 309 South Medford Drive, Lufkin 75901
Coaches
Longview: John King
Port Arthur Memorial: Brian Morgan
Last Week: Longview 38, Frisco Lone Star 17; Port Arthur Memorial 52, Frisco Wakeland 50 (4OT)
Up next: Winner will play either Frisco Reedy or Mansfield Timberview
WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Longview: Jordan Allen (1,610 passing yards, 185 rushing yards, and 19 passing touchdowns) … Taylor Tatum (1,572 rushing yards, 98 receiving yards, 28 rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Jalen Hale (887 receiving yards, 67 rushing yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns) … Alijah Johnson (743 rushing yards, 94 receiving yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, and two receiving touchdowns) … Kelvin Washington (288 rushing yards, 70 receiving yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Brandavion Steverson (234 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns) … Dakaylen Reese (191 receiving yards, 15 rushing yards, and one receiving touchdown) … Jonathan Lee (169 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns)
Port Arthur Memorial: Jelani Chevalier … Daevon Iles … Darrell Thornton … Caden Pitre … Harvey Jones
Keys: Longview has rushed for over 300 yards in its first two playoff games in 2022, so it needs to run the ball early and often to earn a third straight postseason victory. The Lobos have the necessary playmakers in Taylor Tatum, Alijah Johnson, Kelvin Washington, and Brandavion Steverson to check that box off. Dual-threat quarterback Jordan Allen can also participate in the plan, or he can connect with Jalen Hale on game-changing passes.
WHEN MEMORIAL HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Port Arthur Memorial: Davion Wilson (357 passing yards, 117 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, and two passing touchdowns in last week’s area round playoff win against Frisco Wakeland) … Caleb Goodie (141 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns last week) … Ja’Coryn Baker (80 receiving yards, 46 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown last week) … Ja’Quan Holmes (108 receiving yards last week) … Jelani Chevalier (51 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown last week)
Longview: Ta’Darion Boone (83 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine pass break-ups, seven sacks, four interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one blocked punt) … Chase Smith (75 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four pass break-ups, one interception, one forced fumble, and one sack) … Kaden Brooks (73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass break-up) … Daedrion Garrett (60 tackles, seven pass break-ups, one interception, and one fumble recovery) … Omarion Watkins (60 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and five sacks) … Xaryus Sheppard (59 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine and a half sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one blocked punt) … Billy Smith (55 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one defensive touchdown, one interception, and one forced fumble) … Willie Nelson (51 tackles, five interceptions, four pass break-ups, one defensive touchdown, and one tackle for loss)
Keys: Longview needs to slow down a Port Arthur Memorial team that has scored over 40 points in seven of its 12 games this season, and earned 100 of its 474 season points during its first two playoff games … The Lobos’ defensive unit has only allowed 109 points to opponents in 2022, and will continue to lean on the gameday efforts of Ta’Darion Boone, Chase Smith, Kaden Brooks, Daedrion Garrett, Omarion Watkins, Xaryus Sheppard, Billy Smith, and Willie Nelson.
Did you know: Longview will meet Port Arthur Memorial during football season for the first time on Friday … The Lobos did have a 3-5-2 record against Port Arthur Jefferson, which merged with Port Arthur Austin and Port Arthur Lincoln during the creation of Port Arthur Memorial in 2002 … Longview’s football program has qualified for its 17th regional semifinal … The Lobos are 10-6 in the round since 1975 … Longview will play its 28th football game at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium this week … The Lobos are 13-14 at the venue since 1973, but they are 4-2 at the site since 2012.
---
Chapel Hill (10-2) vs. Lumberton (11-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday; Randall Reed Stadium, 21360 Valley Ranch Parkway, New Caney, 77357
Notable
Chapel Hill: QB Demetrius Brisbon (108 of 171, 1,834 yards, 31 TDs, 12 INT; 101 carries, 1,034 yards, 11 TDs) … RB Rickey Stewart (184 carries, 1,915 yards, 15 TDs) … OL/DL Keviyan Huddleston … ATH Deuce McGregor (35 catches, 882 yards, 15 TDs) … LB Trevor Brooks (99 tackles, 26 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 INT, 2 FR) … LB Da’Veon Ross (130 tackles, 12 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 1 INT, 4 FF, 2 FR)
Lumberton: QB Lucas Powell (159 of 234, 2,816 yards, 45 TDs, 8 INT; 80 carries, 507 yards, 4 TDs) … RB Jaddon Ward (222 carries, 1,344 yards, 11 TDs) … WR Trey Kersh (61 catches, 952 yards, 11 TDs) … WR Brady Fuselier (41 catches, 1,044 yards, 22 TDs) … Easton Stapleton (93 tackles, 10 TFL)
Did you know: Chapel Hill has won 10 straight games since an 0-2 start. The Bulldogs are averaging 49.8 points per game in that span, including three games scoring at least 62 points … Chapel Hill has won eight playoff games since 2020 and won state titles in 1989 and 2011 … Lumberton has won 10 straight since a 42-24 loss to Houston St. Thomas Catholic … Former Nacogdoches assistant James Reyes is in his second season as the head coach at Lumberton, leading the team to the playoffs for the second straight year and the most wins since 2007, which was the first postseason appearance in program history. Lumberton has just seven playoff appearances in school history, beginning playing football in 1966 … Chapel Hill is averaging 45.2 points per game, and Lumberton is averaging 44.4 points per game … Lumberton got its 200th win as a program this season. The Raiders have four playoff wins — two in 2007 and two this year … Chapel Hill and Lumberton have three common opponents. Chapel Hill defeated Nacogdoches (42-17), Palestine (42-21) and Livingston (45-36). Lumberton defeated Nacogdoches (52-6), Livingston (49-6) and Palestine (54-29) … Fans can do some Christmas shopping before the game as Randall Reed Stadium is located in a shopping center — Valley Ranch Town Center.
Last Week: Chapel Hill 38, Bay City 24; Lumberton 23, Stafford 8
Up next: Winner plays either Lindale or Kilgore
---
Kilgore (9-3) vs. Lindale (8-4)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, 609 Fair Park Dive, Tyler 75701
Notable
Kilgore: OL Justin Flores … OL Undreavion Brown … OL Braquan Moye … OL Colby Grimes … OL Jordan Jackson … OL Emmanuel Young … OL Braydon Nelson … Isaiah Ross (221 carries, 2,142 yards, 22 TD; 18 catches, 218 yards, 2 TD) … Da’Marion Van Zandt (138 of 224, 1,748 yards, 16 TD, 4 interceptions; 48 carries, 107 yards, 4 TD) … P.J. Wiley (31 catches, 526 yards, 5 TD; 62 tackles, 12 TFL) … Matthew Tyeskie (28 catches, 407 yards, 6 TD) … Dadrian Franklin (24 catches, 278 yards, 1 TD; 58 tackles) … Zaylon Stoker (66 tackles, 8 interceptions) … Demontrell Candie (66 tackles, 8 TFL, 5 sacks, 13 QB pressures) … Matthew Hardy (89 tackles) … Peyton Christian (53 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks) … LeoYzaguirre (40.4 average on 27 punts; 47-50 PAT, 6-10 FG)
Lindale: OL Trey Mazratian … OL Casey Poe … OL Will Hutchens … OL Brandon Pettway … OL Ethan Heller … OL Cory Watts … Clint Thurman (126 of 220, 1,764 yards, 21 TD, 9 interceptions; 187 carries, 1,377 yards, 16 TD) … Patrick Daniels (113 carries, 562 yards, 7 TD; 2 TD receiving) … Devin Daniels (81 caries, 491 yards, 8 TD) … Marcus Field (41 catches, 770 yards, 11 TD) … Ethan Moriarty (28 catches, 376 yards, 3 TD) … Ryan Stanton (107 tackles, 6 TFL, 5 sacks) … Wyatt Parker (78 tackles) … Jake Curbow (63 tackles, 7 TFL) … Carson Plunkett (43.5 tackles, 7 TFL, 3.5 sacks)
Did you know: In the last four meetings between Kilgore and Lindale, the winning team has had to score at least 38 points … Earlier this season, Kilgore earned a 49-35 win over Lindale. Isaiah Ross rushed for 343 yards and three touchdowns and Da’Marion Van Zandt passed for 145 yards and two scores — both to Matthew Tyeskie — in the Kilgore win. Clint Thurman passed for 417 yards and two scores and rushed for 78 yards and a TD … Kilgore won a 65-58 decision over the Eagles in 2021, and in 2020 Lindale defeated Kilgore 38-31 in the regular season and 56-42 in the playoffs
Last week: Kilgore 34, El Campo 20; Lindale 42, Brazosport 28
Up next: Winner will face either Chapel Hill or Lumberton
---
Gilmer (11-0) vs. Carthage (12-0)
When/Where: 6 p.m. Friday, Lobo Stadium, Airline Road at Hawkins Parkway, Longview 75605
Notable
Gilmer: OL Sean Wallace … OL Javerian Martin … OL Brayden Seymour … OL Lucas Cano … OL Eliezer Posado … Rohan Fluellen (2 TD passing; 1 TD rushing; 32 catches, 471 yards, 5 TD; 21 tackles, 4 interceptions) … Ashton Haynes (107 carries, 947 yards, 19 TD) … Will Henderson (107 carries, 1,011 yards, 14 TD) … Aron Bell (75 tackles, 12 QB pressures, 4 sacks, 12 FL) … Connor Dunn (56 tackles, 11 QB pressures, 4 sacks, 11 TFL) … Seth Jordan (100 tackles, 22 QB pressures, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 5 sacks, 20 TFL) … Omero Orona (90 tackles) … Braelyn Ward(88 tackles, 19 QB pressures, 20 TFL)
Carthage: OL Keystone Allison … OL Brandon Allison … OL Davion Wallace … OL Johnny Lewis … OL Cash Courtney … Connor Cuff (157 of 254, 3,006 yards, 41 TD, 3 interceptions) … Larandion Dowden (109 carries, 867 yards, 16 TD) … KD Beechum (92 carries, 492 yards, 5 TD) … Noah Paddie (42 catches, 973 yards, 13 TD) … Montrel Hatten (52 catches, 884 yards, 15 TD) … Bradan Manning (29 catches, 666 yards, 8 TD) … Deiontae Marry (97 tackles, 21 TFL, 4 QB pressures, 4 fumble recoveries, 3 sacks) … Viencint Cabada (78 tackles, 11 TFL, 2 defensive TD) … Amajah Lewis (61 tackles, 18 TFL, 10 QB pressures, 3 sacks, 9 QB hits) … Klayton Ingram (74 tackles, 18 TFL, 5 sacks) … Colt Hodges (5 sacks)
Did you know: Carthage has won seven in a row against Gilmer, including a 28-7 win in 2021 and 42-14 and 70-14 wins in 2020. The 70-14 win came in the Class 4A Division II state championship game and was just the second time the Bulldogs and Buckeyes have played in the postseason. Carthage notched a 31-28 win over Gilmer in a fourth-round 3A Division II playoff game on the way to a state title in 2008. … Gilmer’s last win in the series was an 18-15 victory in 2015
Last week: Gilmer 60, Gainesville 20; Carthage 61, Van Alstyne 30
Up next: Will will face either Aubrey or Pleasant Grove
---
---
Malakoff (11-1) vs. West (11-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Tiger Field at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, 3701 West Highway 22, Corsicana, 75110
Notable
Malakoff: QB Mike Jones (158 of 239, 2,012 yards, 23 TDs, 4 INT) … RB Jason Tennyson (161 carries, 1,152 yards, 21 TDs) … WR Corey Phillips (48 catches, 583 yards, 5 TDs) … Chauncey Hogg (6 INT)
West: QB Zane Meinen … RB TJ Mccutcheon … WR Easton Paxton … DB Jacob Boggs
Did you know: Malakoff is averaging 54.6 points per game in the last nine games after not scoring 30 points in any of its first three games … Malakoff is in the playoffs in the 14th straight season … The losses for Malakoff and West were by a total of 10 points … Malakoff is outscoring opponents 565-113, and West is outscoring opponents 568-110 … This is Malakoff’s 10th consecutive season with at least nine wins … West won a program-best 13 games last season … West’s only loss is a 21-15 setback to reigning Class 3A Division I state champion Lorena … West took a 14-12 win over Malakoff in this same round last year.
Last Week: Malakoff 55, Winnsboro 10; Winnsboro 27, Mount Vernon 14
Up next: Winner plays either Pottsboro or Grandview
---
West Rusk (10-2) vs. Harmony (7-5)
When/Where: 1 p.m. Friday, Pine Tree's Pirate Stadium, 3737 West Loop 281, Longview 75604
Notable
West Rusk: OL Kason Reed … OL Ignacio Avendano … OL Alan Sandoval … OL Chris Martinez … TE Craver Green … Andon Mata (147 of 236, 2,448 yards, 26 TD, 6 interceptions; 67 carries, 743 yards, 10 TD) … Tate Winings (99 carries, 685 yards, 8 TD) … Noah Murphy (137 carries, 1,119 yards, 16 TD) … Geremiah Smith (38 catches, 805 yards, 7 TD) … Keyshawn Lewis (17 catches, 250 yards, 2 TD) … Jimmie Harper (27 catches, 399 yards, 2 TD; 124 tackles, 17 TFL, 3 sacks) … Will Jackson (43 catches, 533 yards, 6 TD) … Xander Mason (159 tackles, 8 TFL) … Calvin Mason (108 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries)
Harmony: OL Landen Wilkerson … OL Jerry Sullivan … OL Casen Cox … OL Eli Pool … OL Jake Shannon … Boston Seahorn (101 of 199, 1,513 yards, 16 TD, 7 interceptions; 161 carries, 1,093 yards, 15 TD) … Evan Webber (143 carries, 701 yards, 11 TD) … Riley Patterson (52 carries, 318 yards, 6 TD) … Tyson Jenkins (20 catches, 458 yards, 4 TD) … Will Young (22 catches, 335 yards, 4 TD) … Weston Seahorn (23 catches, 273 yards, 4 TD; 47 tackles) … Jake Shannon (90 tackles, 2 sacks) …
Did you know: West Rusk has won eight in a row since dropping a 49-39 decision to Tatum back on Sept. 16 … Harmony opened the season with four straight losses, but has won seven of eight since that slow start … Harmony is in the third round of the playoffs for the first time in school history … West Rusk is making a third-round playoff visit for the third year in a row
Last week: West Rusk 41, Waskom 37; Harmony 37, Hooks 23
Up next: Winner will face either Daingerfield or Newton
---
Daingerfield (10-2) vs. Newton (11-1)
When/Where: 6 p.m. Friday, SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium, North University at East College, Nacogdoches 75961
Notable
Daingerfield: OL Jykeelin Frazier … OL Marlon Hayes … OL Trey Wallace … OL Zeke Crane … OL Lathan Hudson … Chase Johnson (168 of 286, 3,379 yards, 42 Td, 7 interceptions; 85 carries, 618 yards, 4 TD) … D’Co Wright (174 carries, 1,382 yards, 18 TD; 9 catches, 145 yards, 2 TD) … Aeryn Hampton (54 catches, 1,154 yards, 13 TD; 57 tackles, 3 interceptions) … C.J. Gilbert (15 catches, 213 yards, 6 TD; 65 tackles, 4 forced fumbles, 5 interceptions) … Amarion Simon-Jones (22 catches, 474 yards, 6 TD) … Jakevian Rodgers (48 catches, 1,084 yards, 10 TD) … Quin Webb (108 tackles, 6 TFL) … Jayden Wallace (113 tackles) … Braden Lewis (92 tackles, 9 sacks, 16 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 26 QB pressures, 6 pass breakups)
Newton: Maliek Woods … Leighton Foster … Jaden Hunter … Tyler Porter … Railyn Adams … Blade Siau
Did you know: Daingerfield and Newton are meeting for the sixth time in the playoffs, and Daingerfield has a 3-2 record against the Eagles in postseason play … Newton notched a 21-0 in over the Tigers in the 1998 Class 3A Division II state title game and defeated Daingerfield 79-12 in a 2018 fourth-round 3A Division II game … Daingerfield won back-to-back 2A Division II state titles in 2008 and 2009, knocking off Newton 21-18 in 2008 and 27-6 in 2009 in fourt-round meetings … The Tigers also defeated the Eagles 30-26 in a third-round 3A Division II playoff game in 2019
Last week: Daingerfield 29, De Kalb 22; Newton 65, New Boston 8
Up next: Winner will face either West Rusk or Harmony
---
---
Carlisle (11-1) vs. Lovelady (11-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium, 1812 Panther Road, Palestine 75801
Notable
Carlisle: OL Mario Sainz … OL Carlos Loredo … OL Angel Garza … OL Trent Sartain … OL/DL Ramiro Camacho (7 sacks) … OL/DL Alan Rocha (68 tackles) … Fernando Espinoza (136 of 213, 2,616 yards, 26 TD, 3 interceptions) … Brody Eaves (134 carries, 1,866 yards, 33 TD; 16 catches, 423 yards, 4 TD; 5 interceptions) … Erik Garza (50 carries, 391 yards, 3 TD; 69 tackles, 12 TFL; 5 sacks) … Trent Eaves (32 catches, 639 yards, 7 TD; 5 interceptions) … David Deleon (24 catches, 431 yards, 6 TD) … Roberto Camacho (21 catches, 316 yards, 1 TD) … Clayton Hart (35 catches, 662 yards, 7 TD; 51 tackles) … Chucky Martinez (88 tackles) … Chop Hernandez (5 sacks)
Lovelady: Logan LeBlanc … Dayvian Skinner … Brandon Fry … Jordan Blackmon
Did you know: Carlisle and Lovelady are meeting for the third time in the playoffs. Lovelady defeated Carlisle 35-12 in a Class A Division II fourth-round game in 2006 and 49-22 in a Class A Division I second-round game in 2011.
Last week: Carlisle 40, Wortham 36; Lovelady 56, Maud 0
Up next: Winner will face either Simms James Bowie or Mart